Geno Smith returns from injury, but Seahawks miss game-winning FG in loss to Rams

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Geno Smith came back Sunday.

But ultimately, the Seahawks could not as Jason Myers missed badly wide right on a 55-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, allowing the Rams to escape with a 17-16 win at SoFi Stadium.

The loss dropped Seattle to 6-4 and a game behind the 49ers in the NFC West with a showdown against San Francisco on tap for Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Smith missed two full series in the fourth quarter after leaving with a right elbow injury late in the third quarter.

Smith came back in the game to lead Seattle’s final series, which began at the 25 with 1:31 left and the Seahawks out of timeouts.

He began it with a 13-yard pass to Tyler Lockett.

The next pass was incomplete, and then he threw 2 yards to Zach Charbonnet with the clock running.

But as the Seahawks were ready to snap it again, play was stopped with 42 seconds remaining as it was reviewed whether Charbonnet caught the ball. The play stood.

Smith then hit Metcalf over the middle to the Rams 39.

A Charbonnet run took it to the 37 with the clock running, and Smith spiked it.

Myers, who had earlier hit three field goals and had made 15 in a row, missed wide to the right.

Smith was injured on a first-and-10 play from the Seattle 36 with 25 seconds left in the third quarter when he was hit hard by L.A. defensive tackle Aaron Donald with the Seahawks leading 16-7.

Smith tried initially to get up, fell back to the turf, then got up and walked off the field. He was examined in the medical tent and threw a few passes on the sidelines.

Drew Lock took over and could not move the Seahawks, with his first full series ending in a three-and-out.

On Lock’s second full series, he tried to hit Lockett deep down the sidelines on third-and-10, but Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick came down with the ball. After a personal foul penalty on the Rams, L.A. took over at its own 21 with 6:43 to play.

On the next play, Rams QB Matthew Stafford hit Puka Nacua for 32 to the Seattle 47.

Seattle appeared as if they might escape the series when a Stafford pass went incomplete on third-and-15.

But Riq Woolen was called for illegal hands to the face on the other side of the field giving L.A. a first down at the Seattle 47 with 5:41 to play.

Freeman then gained 9 yards on back-to-back runs and Stafford hit Nacua for 10 to get L.A. into field-goal position.

A Royce Freeman run gave the Rams another first down at the Seattle 16 with just over two minutes to play.

A run by Nacua gave the Rams a first down at the Seattle 7 with 1:47 to play.

The Seahawks then began calling their timeouts.

The Rams went for broke on second-and-goal at the 7 but a pass to Nacua fell incomplete.

A screen pass to Henderson on third down gained 3, and Lucas Havrisik hit a 22-yard field goal with 1:31 left to put the Rams ahead for the first time in the game at 17-16.

Seattle appeared on the verge of a third last-minute comeback in the last month before Myers, who made a field goal to beat Washington, missed.

Seattle had taken an early 13-0 lead, outgaining the Rams 205-19 at one point.

But Seattle never found the end zone again following the first series of the game and the Seahawks finished with a 291-267 edge in yards.

The win was the second this year for the Rams against Seattle, having also beaten the Seahawks 30-13 on Sept. 10 in the season opener for both teams.