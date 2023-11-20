Judge in Kohberger case outlaws cameras in the courtroom; proceedings will be livestreamed

The judge presiding over the case of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year will not allow cameras in the courtroom, instead opting for a livestream of future proceedings, he announced Monday.

Kootenai County District Court Judge John Judge wrote in a Friday ruling, made public Monday, that cameras will no longer be allowed to capture court hearings of Brian Kohberger.

Kohberger is accused of killing Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022.

Instead of allowing media cameras to capture video, audio or stills, Judge said the court will livestream future hearings on his YouTube channel.

“This will help to alleviate the concerns raised by both the defense and the State, but at the same time will ensure the public still has access to see the proceedings for themselves if they cannot attend hearings in-person,” Judge wrote in the order.

A coalition of 14 media outlets, including The Spokesman-Review, opposed limiting camera access.

Idaho Supreme Court spokesman Nate Poppino said he does not know where the court-operated camera will be placed.

Judge wrote that cameras have continued to zoom in on Kohberger despite his direction to capture the entirety of the courtroom and not zero in on Kohberger leaving or entering.

“It is the intense focus on Kohberger and his every move, along with adverse headlines and news articles, that leads the Court to conclude that continued photograph and video coverage inside the courtroom by the media should no longer be permitted,” Judge wrote.