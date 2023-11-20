Treasuries fall in run-up to $16 billion bond sale

By Rita Nazareth Bloomberg

The world’s biggest bond market’s rally toward its best month since March lost steam on Monday, with traders gearing up for a $16 billion sale of 20-year Treasuries.

Wall Street continued to keep a close eye on government debt sales, especially after the U.S. recently had to offer an unusually large premium to sell 30-year securities.

A strong reception would be a powerful endorsement of the rally. And vice versa.

Those auctions have also been exerting a growing sway over stocks, underscoring how the path of interest rates is gripping markets of late.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose, remaining below 4.5%.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after the market notched its third straight week of gains – the longest run since July.

Microsoft Corp. is on pace to reach an all-time high after the software giant hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to lead its new in-house advanced artificial intelligence research team.

The dollar fell toward the lowest since August.

“The 20-year Treasury supply today in a holiday shortened week is giving the market indigestion this morning,” said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities.

“The key to the 10-year is to close below 4.50%. If we can not break the bear trend line by the end of the month next week, then we go back to 4.70%.”

As the earnings season winds down, investor will also be on the lookout for results from a handful of retailers and tech companies.

Nvidia Corp.’s quarterly results could still exceed sky-high investor expectations thanks to strong demand for generative artificial intelligence.

Best Buy Co., Nordstrom Inc. and Lowe’s Cos. are set to post slumping sales, reflecting the consumer pullback in discretionary sales that’s already been flagged by retail peers Walmart Inc. and Target Corp.

The S&P 500’s big advance in three weeks is looking increasingly unsustainable to some market watchers.

Strategists tracked by Bloomberg predicted on average in mid-October that the gauge would end the year at 4,370, but the it’s already been trading above 4,500.

Investors who believe that “Santa has come early” to markets may want to consider put-option spreads through year-end on companies like Expedia Group Inc., Carnival Corp., Nvidia and Intel Corp., RBC Capital Markets derivatives strategist Amy Wu Silverman wrote.

Some of Wall Street’s top strategists are divided when it comes to Corporate America’s earnings outlook next year.

While Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert expects profits to hold up even if the economy slips into a recession, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Mislav Matejka says diminishing pricing power would crimp overall revenue and margins regardless of whether growth contracts.

A Citigroup index shows downgrades to U.S. earnings estimates have outnumbered upgrades for nine weeks in a row – the longest streak since February.

Chronert – an equity strategist at the bank – does expect analysts’ estimates for 2024 to drop in the coming quarter – but that would only lower the bar for companies, he said.

Around seven companies are looking to sell new U.S. investment-grade bonds on Monday, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters, who declined to name the firms.

This week’s volume will be lighter than the past two weeks with around $10 billion in new bond sales estimated by most syndicate desks.

The majority of volume is likely to come today, with perhaps some stragglers Tuesday before the Thanksgiving holiday slowdown sets in. No deals are expected Wednesday through Friday.