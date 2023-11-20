Washington State Parks announces 12 fee-free days for 2024

The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.

Washington State Parks has announced the 12 days in 2024 when recreationalists won’t need to obtain a Discover Pass.

The free days mean adventure seekers can visit any of Washington’s state park or lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Typically, a Discover Pass, required for a one-day visit, costs between $30 to $35 annually or $10 to $11.50 for one visit.

The 12 designated “free days” in 2024 include:

• Monday, Jan. 1 – First Day Hikes and New Year’s Day. In 2023, more than 1,500 participants traversed 2,652.67 trail miles at Washington State Parks.

• Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• Saturday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s Birthday. Frank Jr. was an environmentalist and tribal leader who served as chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

• Tuesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 111th birthday

• Monday, April 22 – Earth Day

• Saturday, June 8 – National Get Outdoors Day

–Sunday, June 9 – Free Fishing Day

• Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth, which has been celebrated since 1865 and became an official federal holiday in 2021.

• Saturday, Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day. The day was established in 1994 and takes place annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

• Thursday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day. Established in 1992, the free day seeks to recognize the power of nature to restore mental health.

• Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

• Friday, Nov. 29 – Autumn Day

The free days do not extend to Sno-Parks, and visitors must obtain a permit before visiting one. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/yc58cj5f.