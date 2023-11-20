Woman and two daughters found dead in north Spokane identified; medical examiner says mother killed herself

A woman and her two children found dead last week in north Spokane were shot, and the mother died by suicide, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 16, a father returned home to find his wife, kids and pets all dead in their home at 2609 W. Woodside Ave., just north of Salk Middle School.

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Michelle Asker, who died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. Clarissa Asker, 10, and Isabelle Asker, 8, were both killed by a gunshot wounds to the head. The deaths were listed as homicides by the medical examiner’s office.

Spokane police last week said their initial investigation suggested the mother had killed two children before killing herself.

According to Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Lancaster, the children were home-schooled but previously attended Balboa Elementary. Crisis teams were made available at the school.