Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 3): Breaking pod alert – Zags brace for Zach Edey and Purdue

There’s a sense of urgency, even in paradise.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast recorded in Oahu, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former Gonzaga center Richard Fox break down Monday’s matchup with Purdue, talk about this star-studded field at the Maui Invitational and what the results mean moving forward.

Catch the episode here. It’s also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

A few highlights (edited for brevity):

Fox: “(Center Zach) Edey gets all the headlines but this is a really good basketball team. They’ve got real depth, they’ve got a lot of experience. They don’t beat themselves, they do a really good job taking care of the ball – around a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio. They’re exceptional on the defensive glass – Top 10 in the country. A big part of that is Edey but they’ve got good depth behind him. … This is legitimately a top-five team in the country.”

Meehan: “When you play outstanding players like (Edey), one of the big keys is you’ve got to work on him at the other end. A scorer and a big guy like that, if you can make him work at the other end – and that may be Braden Huff in this game with his skill set, (he) might have that ability to draw him out – that’ll be key if they can if they can get a little wind taken out of his sails. If he’s tired, maybe he doesn’t get back as quickly and you can run in transition.”