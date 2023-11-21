A city-by-city look at where weather could delay Thanksgiving travel

By Ian Livingston Washington Post

A major storm system sprawled across the eastern United States is unloading heavy rain and snow as the Thanksgiving holiday draws closer. The inclement weather, which could cause air and ground delays, coincides with the busiest travel period of the year when AAA projects 55.4 million people will head at least 50 miles from home.

The storm began to take shape Monday, unleashing tornadoes and damaging thunderstorm winds in Louisiana and Mississippi while generating heavy rain across the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley.

Travelers will be most affected by this storm on Tuesday and Tuesday night when it delivers a soaking rain in drought-plagued areas of the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic, thunderstorms in the Southeast and snow in the interior Northeast.

On Wednesday, the focus of the worst weather will shift to New England, where rain and mountain snow could interfere with travel plans. Some downpours are also possible along the Southeast coast and through Florida.

Once Thanksgiving arrives, the weather should settle in most of the country, except for the northern Rockies and adjacent High Plains. There, a rather significant snowstorm, supported by a blast of cold air, is shaping up.

Heading into the weekend, odds of another disruptive storm in the East have diminished compared to a few days ago, but some rain is possible along the northern Gulf Coast and Florida.

Here’s a forecast for 10 cities that will be affected by storminess during the Thanksgiving travel period:

• Atlanta: Showers and storms are a good bet through Tuesday and into Tuesday night, potentially delaying flights at that travel hub. A thunderstorm could be locally severe as highs reach the mid-60s and about an inch of rain falls. It turns cooler on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but should be rain-free.

• Casper, Wyoming: Seeking a white Thanksgiving? Wyoming is a place to be. Winter storm watches are hoisted for large parts of the state, with 2 to 4 inches expected Thursday in lower elevations and 6 to 12 in high elevations. Snow showers relent Friday morning after temperatures fall to the teens and single digits Thursday night.

• Denver: Dry weather is expected until late Thursday, when snow showers should develop by sunset. Periodic snow is predicted through Friday, when several inches could fall amid highs in the 20s. Snow should taper off by the weekend as temperatures slowly moderate.

• Destin, Florida: A risk of severe thunderstorms persists through much of Tuesday. There is some potential for damaging winds and perhaps a tornado in the area. Highs Tuesday are in the mid-70s as up to an inch of rain falls through Tuesday night. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

• Detroit: Periods of rain last into Tuesday night. About a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is forecast. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the mid-40s.

• Montpelier, Vermont: A winter weather advisory is in effect because of a wintry mix of precipitation. Snow is forecast to fall much of Tuesday night, with lows below freezing and several inches likely. The snow may change to freezing rain and rain Wednesday, bringing a sloppy mess and highs near 40. Precipitation should end before it turns colder Thanksgiving and Friday.

• New York City: Rain develops by sunset Tuesday and continues heavily at times overnight. Rainfall of about 1 to 2 inches is likely in the metro area and across Long Island. Rain ends Wednesday morning as breezy conditions take over. Plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving, with highs near 50.

• Portland, Maine: A mix of rain and snow develops Tuesday night, likely turning to all rain with time. Some slick spots are possible as lows settle near freezing. Rain falls most of Wednesday, with 1 to 2 inches forecast. It ends Wednesday night ahead of a mostly sunny Thanksgiving with highs near 50.

• Tampa, Florida: While Tuesday is mainly dry, there’s the chance of passing showers or storms on Wednesday as a cold front slides by. Thanksgiving is dry and pleasant with highs in the low 70s, but rain may approach the Florida peninsula Friday as a weak storm meanders through the Gulf of Mexico. It may spread some rain to the coastal Southeast and Carolinas by Saturday.

• Washington, D.C.: A wind-swept, chilly rain falls much of Tuesday into Tuesday night. The rain may be heavy at times, especially in the late afternoon into the evening. About 2 inches are expected. The forecast is for a clearing but breezy Wednesday, then for a mainly sunny Thanksgiving with a high in the mid-50s.