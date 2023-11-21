Area businesses honored by AWB

Two Spokane-area businesses were honored earlier this month at the Association of Washington Business’ annual awards ceremony.

Liberty Lake-based Accra-Fab earned the top prize for “Employer of the Year,” which recognizes employers who have implemented innovative job retention, creation benefits and compensation plans.

“Accra-Fab’s in-house training academy, the University of Accra-Fab, supports education and career advancement for employees across all positions,” according to a news release. “In 2022, the company started a food pantry to assist employees struggling with food insecurity. The program received overwhelming support from staff, who quickly stocked the pantry with donations, matched 100% by Accra-Fab.”

Wagstaff, Inc., of Spokane Valley, took the top prize for “Manufacturer or the Year,” which recognized producers that have a commitment to business excellence and has found creative solutions to challenges that raise or enhance the industry standard. Altek, of Liberty Lake, was also a finalist in this category.

Wagstaff is a worldwide leader in aluminum casting technology and builds custom industrial equipment.

To support workforce development, Wagstaff partnered with East Valley High School to revamp the school’s wood and metal shop. It also runs the Wagstaff Business After School program for over 150 students and teachers to learn about manufacturing on-site, according to the release.

CarbonQuest, of Spokane Valley, also was a finalist for the “Manufacturing Excellence Award for Innovation,” which went to a company based in Sedro-Woolley.

From staff reports

Northwest Winterfest starts Dec. 1





Northwest Winterfest, which features the region’s brightest and larges illuminated lantern display, begins Dec. 1 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane Valley.

Some 22-themed lantern displays will be set in five buildings. The displays are constructed using a traditional method that dates back about 1,000 years, according a news release.

The show includes performances from several local groups.

Northwest Winterfest starts Dec. 1 and runs select nights until Dec. 31. For more information, visit https://northwestwinterfest.com/