North Korea appears to have launched rocket with satellite

By Jon Herskovitz Bloomberg

North Korea launched a rocket suspected of carrying a spy satellite, after two attempts earlier this year ended in failure, as leader Kim Jong Un presses ahead with his goal of having a reconnaissance probe to keep an eye on US forces.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the rocket North Korea claimed would carry a military reconnaissance satellite was launched Tuesday in a southerly direction. The rocket was fired off at about 10:43 p.m. from North Pyongan province, it said in a message to reporters.

About two hours after the launch, there were no indications the rocket had broken apart, meaning it’s likely in space after flying further and longer than the two previous failures. Those rockets plunged into the sea less than 15 minutes into flight, dealing a blow to Kim’s space ambitions.

Japan’s defense ministry has yet to confirm whether the rocket launched Tuesday had deployed a satellite.

While officials in Seoul believe a North Korean spy satellite would be rudimentary at best, it could help Pyongyang refine its targeting as it rolls out new missiles designed to deliver nuclear strikes in South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of America’s military personnel in the region.

North Korea’s first attempt this year to put a spy satellite in orbit took place on May 31 and the rocket failed a few minutes into flight when the second stage engine did not ignite. South Korea then salvaged the rocket from international waters in the Yellow Sea, giving it a rare look at the technology North Korea has available for its rocket program.

North Korea tried and failed again to put a spy satellite into orbit in late August, saying this time the rocket had trouble at its third stage. Parts of the rocket crashed down about 375 miles east of the Philippines.

Earlier on Tuesday Japan said it received notice of possible debris falling from a rocket launch in the same general areas where the second rocket broke apart. Tokyo has also pledged to shoot down any debris that could make landfall.