Family Calendar

Coffee with SPS at Sacajawea Middle School – All community members are invited to join Spokane Public Schools leaders for conversation over coffee each month at a different school. November is Sacajawea Middle School. A schedule of this year’s events can be found at spokaneschools.org/coffee. Tuesday, 8-10 a.m. Sacajawea Middle School, 401 E. 33rd Ave. Free. (509) 354-5500.

Grossology: The Science of the Really Gross – Explore the slimy, sticky, icky, and gross! Discover the gross science of snot, boogers, and flatulence with some hands-on activities. Ages 10-13. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. (509) 893-8280.

LEGO Robotics Club – Learn the world of LEGO robotics! Young engineers work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. Finished builds will be able to move, light up, sense colors, and more. All skill levels welcome, grades 2-5. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Coding a Sphero indi Racer – Code a mini car called Sphero indi. Learn simple coding and practice critical thinking to navigate your Sphero indi through courses and race other coders’ cars. Grades K-5. Wednesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Storytime – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Santa Scavenger Hunt – Explore the children’s library during the month of December by participating in a fun search for St. Nick. After tracking down all of the jolly old elves, turn in the completed activity sheet to receive a small prize. Dec. 1-31, Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

DJ Night on the Ice – Hit the ice and groove to the beats with DJ A1 every Friday from December through January at the for an evening filled with music, vibrant lights, exciting contests, and much more. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Numerica Skate Ribbon, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6602.

Santa Breakfast Fundraiser – A magical morning of breakfast, holiday festivities, and a visit with Santa Claus at The Historic Davenport Hotel to benefit Mobius Discovery Center. Children under 12 months are free, but will not have a reserved seat or be served breakfast. Saturday, 9-11 a.m. The Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. Free. (509) 455-8888.

Holiday Craft Fair – Take care of holiday gift buying and support the Coeur d’Alene Public Library. The fair features locally made handcrafts and art. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Holiday Storytime – Celebrate the season with stories and songs. Enjoy a special holiday storytime at the library. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundstrom St., Airway Heights. Free. (509) 893-8250.

Kid’s Gingerbread House – Bring the kids and decorate a gingerbread house in the greenhouse. Saturday, Noon-1 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $30. (509) 467-5258.