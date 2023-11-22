Live updates: Gonzaga, UCLA battle at Maui Invitational in rematch of last year’s Sweet 16
Pregame
Another chapter in the storied series between Gonzaga and UCLA is hardly a consolation.
Tonight’s game will be in name only when the No. 11 Zags (3-1) tip off against the Bruins (4-1) tonight for 5th/6th place in the Maui Invitational.
Gonzaga went cold in its loss to Purdue on Monday to open the tournament, but responded nicely, beating Syracuse 76-57 yesterday. The Zags struggled again to manage their turnovers, but when they kept control of the ball scored points at ease inside the paint.
The Bruins opened the tournament with a 71-69 loss to No. 4 Marquette, missing potential go-ahead and tying attempts inside the final 10 seconds. UCLA regrouped with a win over tournament host Chaminade yesterday.
The Bruins will go through reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Adem Bona, who has a similar build to GU’s Graham Ike, and should make for an interesting matchup in the post.
There aren’t many holdovers from last year’s thrilling Sweet 16 game, where Julian Strawther lifted Gonzaga over the Bruins at the buzzer. But if tonight’s game is anything like that one, or Jalen Suggs’ 2021 winner in the Final Four, strap in for a wild ride.
Team stats
Game preview
Yesterday’s action