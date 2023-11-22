Live updates: Gonzaga, UCLA battle at Maui Invitational in rematch of last year’s Sweet 16

From staff reports

Pregame

Another chapter in the storied series between Gonzaga and UCLA is hardly a consolation.

Tonight’s game will be in name only when the No. 11 Zags (3-1) tip off against the Bruins (4-1) tonight for 5th/6th place in the Maui Invitational.

Gonzaga went cold in its loss to Purdue on Monday to open the tournament, but responded nicely, beating Syracuse 76-57 yesterday. The Zags struggled again to manage their turnovers, but when they kept control of the ball scored points at ease inside the paint.

The Bruins opened the tournament with a 71-69 loss to No. 4 Marquette, missing potential go-ahead and tying attempts inside the final 10 seconds. UCLA regrouped with a win over tournament host Chaminade yesterday.

The Bruins will go through reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Adem Bona, who has a similar build to GU’s Graham Ike, and should make for an interesting matchup in the post.

There aren’t many holdovers from last year’s thrilling Sweet 16 game, where Julian Strawther lifted Gonzaga over the Bruins at the buzzer. But if tonight’s game is anything like that one, or Jalen Suggs’ 2021 winner in the Final Four, strap in for a wild ride.

Several of the Bruins’ top plays from 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭’𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 against Marquette in Honolulu.



📺 footage via ESPN2#GoBruins | @MauiInv pic.twitter.com/5X3oYeD5Hm — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) November 21, 2023

Team stats

Game preview

Series history indicates Gonzaga-UCLA is must-see event HONOLULU – Warning: Gonzaga-UCLA games may contain high-level basketball, beyond-belief plot turns and made-for-Hollywood endings. | Read more

Key matchup: UCLA post Adem Bona presents challenge at both ends of floor UCLA has produced some of college and pro basketball’s greatest post players. Sophomore Adem Bona obviously has a long way to go to reach that level, but he’s on track to be the next quality big in the Bruins pipeline. | Read more

Yesterday’s action

Dave Boling: Zags don’t pout after loss to Purdue, rise early for inspired win over Syracuse HONOLULU – Mark Few had roughly 15 to 16 hours between a disheartening loss to Purdue and the tipoff of his Gonzaga Bulldogs’ game against Syracuse in Tuesday’s breakfast bracket of the Maui Invitational. | Read more

Orange crushed: Gonzaga establishes interior presence, cruises by Syracuse 76-57 at Maui Invitational HONOLULU – Aesthetically speaking, it’s the most appealing sector of the custom floor at the Maui Invitational. The hardwood rectangle commonly known in basketball terms as the “key” has been transformed into a vibrant mural for this week’s tournament – which features a handful of college basketball’s brand names – with floral patterns and tropical hues splashed across the 16- by 19-foot area. | Read more

Gonzaga’s offense shows considerable promise when turnovers don’t get in the way There is Gonzaga’s offense when it is taking care of the ball and making the right pass. The scoreboard operator stays busy. And there is Gonzaga’s offense when the turnovers stack up, the opponents convert at the other end, and the Zags’ momentum and point totals fade away. Head coach Mark Few stays busy with his vast array of reactions on the sideline when a soft pass is pilfered. | Read more