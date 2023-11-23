100 years ago in Spokane: A brazen North Side bank robbery was the third of its kind in as many years

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Two “thugs” walked into the Spokane State Bank, at Division Street and Nora Avenue, looking like ordinary customers.

Then they whipped out revolvers and pointed a gun at bookkeeper May Johnson and two other clerks.

“They made me lie on the floor,” she said.

“The second (robber) went around and climbed over the railing behind,” cashier A.H. Sawines Jr. said. “I went into the vault to ring the alarm, but they made me come out again, then they made the three of us lie on the floor. Then after a little while, they made us go into the vault.”

When a grocer walked in to make a deposit, they “dragged him into the vault.” The robbers tried to make Sawines open the safe, but he told them he did not know how. Instead, they were able to grab about $1,000 in currency and silver.

Then they fled in what an eyewitness described as a maroon-colored Durant car. The eyewitness was taken with officers on a hunt for the car, but so far it had not been found.

This was the third time in three years that the bank had been robbed in the middle of the day.

From the golf beat: About 40,000 rounds of golf were played at the Downriver golf links in 1923, according to the city auditor’s office.

That was an increase of over 7,500 rounds. The Chronicle credited Spokane’s “mild climate” for enabling “the enthusiast to enjoy golf late in the season.”