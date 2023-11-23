Analysis: Three thoughts on the Husky men’s basketball team so far

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

Nearing the midpoint of the nonconference season, the Thanksgiving break is an opportune time for the Huskies to reflect on a men’s basketball season that’s included a handful of accomplishments and disappointments.

Washington (3-2) is coming off a heartbreaking 100-97 overtime loss to San Diego State in the Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday.

The Las Vegas trip wasn’t a total loss considering UW upset Xavier 74-71 and seemingly rebounded from a lackluster outing – especially in the first half – that resulted in an 83-76 defeat at home against Nevada on Nov. 12.

Washington is ranked No. 62 in KenPom, 66th in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and 122nd in projected NET rankings.

Here are three thoughts on the Huskies.

Anyone missing the zone?

Give coach Mike Hopkins some credit for finally ditching his beloved 2-3 zone that he learned during his two decades at Syracuse and implementing Larry Brown’s man-to-man defense. It was a long overdue switch, which had become a cause of consternation and clamor among Husky fans.

However, UW’s new defense hasn’t been good – and that’s putting it mildly.

The sample size is relatively small, but UW is tied for 262nd among 362 Division I teams in points per game allowed at 75.6.

For comparison’s sake, last season the Huskies allowed 70.3 points per game. During the Hopkins era, UW opponents averaged more than 75 points once – during the forgettable 2020-21 season when the Huskies surrendered 77.4 points per game and finished 5-21.

It must be noted, Hopkins is 17-49 when UW allows at least 75 points.

To be fair, Washington is playing faster this year than ever before while averaging 82.6 points compared to 69.2 last season. The uptick in tempo gives opponents more possessions and will undoubtedly lead to higher-scoring games.

Still, Washington’s inability to defend without fouling is alarming and a harbinger for doom unless quickly rectified.

Washington has committed 134 fouls, which ranked 334th nationally before Wednesday’s games. UW opponents are averaging a whopping 27 free throws per game, and if Xavier didn’t connect on just 18 of 31 free throw attempts, then the Huskies likely would not have prevailed 74-71 last Friday.

The defensive problems are widespread, but first and foremost, UW needs to devise better plans to defend ball screens involving big men Franck Kepnang, Braxton Meah and Wilheim Breidenbach.

Additionally, the emergence of a defensive stopper is sorely needed at times when San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee scores a career-high 34 points and Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear goes off for a personal-best 31 points.

Brooks is the real deal

Aside from a 1-for-12 shooting performance during the first half against Xavier, Keion Brooks Jr. has been sensational and showing signs this could be a special season for the fifth-year forward.

He ranks sixth in the country with 23.0 points per game, but no one really questioned his ability to score when he averaged 17.7 points last season.

At issue was if Brooks could become more efficient offensively, decrease turnovers and increase his rebounding.

Check, check and check.

Through five games, Brooks is shooting 52.6% on field goals and 35.3% on three-pointers, both career highs. He’s averaging 2.2 turnovers, which is one fewer than last year. And Brooks has raised his rebounding average to 7.6 per game from 6.7.

In high-leverage moments, Brooks has come through for the Huskies on the offensive end, but it remains to be seen if UW’s star can similarly impact the game on the defensive end.

Just win, baby

The Huskies can’t dwell too much on Sunday’s loss considering they face a couple of teams next week that are currently undefeated.

On Tuesday, Washington will host UC San Diego (4-0), which has tied its best Division I start and plays Idaho at Seattle U’s Redhawk Center on Friday.

Then Washington returns to Sin City to face Colorado State (4-0) on Dec. 2 in the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It’s imperative the Huskies avoid another setback before their annual matchup against cross-state bully Gonzaga on Dec. 9.

Entering Pac-12 play with 3-4 losses would put Washington’s NCAA tournament hopes in jeopardy and force a scenario in which UW would have to finish among the top four in the league to remain in contention for an at-large berth to the Big Dance.

KenPom predicts UW will finish 17-14 and seventh in the conference at 10-10.