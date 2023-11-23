Dear Annie: Thoughts on thankfulness

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: Wishing you and yours a very happy Thanksgiving! Today and always, may we take a moment to appreciate all that we have and are thankful for in our lives. Here are some of my favorite quotes about gratitude:

“Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving.” – Amy Grant

“Gratitude is when memory is stored in the heart and not in the mind.” – Lionel Hampton

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer.” – Maya Angelou

“Be thankful for everything that happens in your life; it’s all an experience.” – Roy T. Bennett

“The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don’t think so.” – Nora Ephron

“To speak gratitude is courteous and pleasant, to enact gratitude is generous and noble, but to live gratitude is to touch Heaven.” – Johannes A. Gaertner

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” – Randy Pausch

“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” – Epicurus

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” – John F. Kennedy

“In normal life we hardly realize how much more we receive than we give, and life cannot be rich without such gratitude. It is so easy to overestimate the importance of our own achievements compared with what we owe to the help of others.” – Dietrich Bonhoeffer

“We should certainly count our blessings, but we should also make our blessings count.” – Neal A. Maxwell

“Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” – W.T. Purkiser

“The most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it.” – Jaggi Vasudev

“An attitude of gratitude brings great things.” – Yogi Bhajan

“If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily.” – Gerald Good

“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” – Thornton Wilder

“Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy.” – Jefferson Bethke

“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.” – Norman Vincent Peale

“If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” – W. Clement Stone

“Be thankful for what you have. Your life is someone else’s fairy tale.” – Wale Ayeni

