The singing server belts out tunes at the Bing

Adriano Ferraro never had to sing for his supper, but he croons tunes for patrons during dinner. The “Singing Server” started belting out songs while bussing tables at his family’s restaurant, Ferraro’s, 15 years ago.

“This all began with me singing happy birthday at Ferraro’s,” Ferraro said. “I became a server and continued to sing.”

Ferraro’s songs went over so well that the entire restaurant was rewired a decade ago by Ferraro’s Pat Ferraro, who owns the Valley bistro, so his star server could sing.

“My uncle was initially on the fence about altering everything so I could perform but he ultimately said, ‘What the heck?’ ”

Such Italian favorites as “That’s Amore” and “Volare” would rise above the clatter of knives and forks touching dishes and the din of conversation. Some songs are sung in Italian and others in English.

“But people don’t need to know the lyrics to get the songs,” Ferrara said.

Ferraro, 50, stopped serving full-time five years ago to focus on his musical career but he returns on Tuesdays to sing to patrons. But music is Ferraro’s focal point, particularly after saying goodbye to his brother in 2022. The professional caregiver was tending to his ailing sibling, who inspired him to pursue his lifelong dream in a dogged manner while on his deathbed.

“My brother’s last words were ‘Be ready,’ ” Ferraro said. “I decided at mid-life to go for it and I’m working as hard as I can on music. I’m ready.”

The Gonzaga Prep alum, class of ‘92, is often performing in and around Spokane. The Spokane County Interstate Fair, Riverfront Park and the Bing Crosby Theater are some of the notable local venues where Ferraro performed in 2023. Ferraro will return Friday and Dec. 1 to the latter to showcase songs from his latest album, “It’s Christmas Time,” which was released two weeks ago. Holiday favorites such as “Joy to the World,” The First Noel” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and original songs, such as the title track, will be performed.

The Contemporary Christian recording artist often co-writes with his 8-year-old daughter, Genesis, who was named after the first book in the Bible.

“We were going into MOD Pizza and Genesis came up with some of the lyrics to the song ‘It’s Christmas Time,’ ” Ferraro said.

The genetics are evident when watching Genesis sing with her father on the “My Hero” clip. The well-crafted tune, which is poignant but uplifting, will be performed by the Ferraros at the Bing. Genesis Ferraro will also back her father up on drums for part of the show.

“I just love making music with my daughter,” Ferraro said. “There’s nothing better.”

The Spokane Valley resident enjoys delivering power ballads. Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” are Ferraro favorites that will be part of his set.

“I’ll mix things up,” Ferraro said. “I’ll be doing some jazzy Christmas songs and some patriotic songs”

There will also be ballads like “Stand By Me” and “Lean on Me.”

Ferraro will be backed by vocalist Inez Rahman, who is choir director at New Hope Baptist Church in Spokane Valley.

“Inez is an old friend, who is fabulous and has been with me since the beginning of the year,” Ferraro said.

Ferraro, who studied music at Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts, always looks forward to singing at the Bing.

“The theater is amazing with its ambiance and beauty,” Ferraro said. “That’s a place I’ll always come back to.”

The same can be said for Ferraro’s. Sometimes Ferraro returns just for the food.

“I love the chicken al diavolo at Ferraro’s,” Ferraro said. “There’s nothing like Italian food and Italian songs.”