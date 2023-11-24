39-year-old Colville woman killed in Loon Lake rollover crash

A 39-year-old Colville woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning near Loon Lake.

Melissa Johnson was driving south at about 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 395 approaching Larson Beach when she lost control of the 1999 Ford F-350 she was driving and skidded off the road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The truck struck an embankment and rolled, coming to rest on its top, WSP said. Johnson died at the scene.

Two passengers, 36-year-old Richard Hall and 45-year-old Jessie Sylvanie, both of Kettle Falls, Washington, were injured and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. None of the three occupants was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

WSP said speed caused the crash and it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.