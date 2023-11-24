A Grip on Sports: This weekend is so different, by the time Sunday comes, there are hardly any NFL games left

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s time to rename Black Friday. The whole get-up-while-it-is-still-pitch-black-outside-and-hit-the-sales thing is so 1990s. Stand in line for the 2023 equivalent of a Cabbage Patch doll? How gauche. Just use your phone. And save the time for watching sports.

•••••••

• Yep, txhe day after Thanksgiving has become a day populated by sporting events. And in populated, we mean like Shanghai or Mumbai or Tokyo. That crowded. Door-to-door. Bumper-to-bumper. Sunrise-to-sunset.

The first live college basketball game on ESPN2 tipped today at 8 a.m., less than an hour after the sun peaked over Idaho’s hills. The last one on that same channel, pitting a decimated BYU squad against North Carolina State, won’t end until 13 hours later.

College football? There’s a Big Noon – Eastern Time Zone only – kickoff on Fox today, featuring TCU at Oklahoma. But there are more at the same time. A record-setting game on CBS (the under for Iowa at Nebraska has been set at a modern-day betting low of 23 points). Miami at Boston College is on ABC. Temple hosts Memphis on ESPN. Toledo versus Central Michigan is on ESPNU and, finally, Ohio travels to Akron on CBS Sports. Really looking forward to that last one.

Did we mention today is Friday? Not Saturday.

Heck, by the time No. 15 Oregon State at 6th-ranked Oregon kicks off (5:30, Fox), you could have watched parts of 13 – there’s that number again – college football games on the main networks. Kind of a black cat Friday if you ask us.

By the way, the Oregon/OSU game? It will either decide the final participant in the final Pac-12 championship game of this era, or, if the Beavers can post an upset, will make Saturday’s Territorial Cup matchup between host Arizona State and 16th-ranked Arizona (12:30 p.m., ESPN) must-see TV.

Sorry about the digression. Where were we? Oh, yes. Black Cat Friday. No? Not going to catch on? Well, the day could be unlucky for everyone who scheduled games midday. The NFL has decided to invade the ground staked out for so many years by college sports.

Sure, Miami at the New York Jets isn’t, by itself, all that enticing. But the noon game is an indicator species. Amazon has the rights but the Black Friday sales behemoth has decided to make it a freebie for everyone. No Prime needed. Don’t go out. Just log on and watch. Next year? Hah. You’ll be hooked and you’ll pay whatever Mr. Bezos’ representatives ask. There is an ancillary benefit for Amazon, of course. If you want to shop while watching, it has you covered there too. Seems sort of unlucky for every other sport that wants to be watched on this quasi-holiday. And for other retailers, online or big box.

If you aren’t going anywhere tonight, and really don’t want to watch the used-to-be-called-the-Civil-War game, you have a couple choices: The Kraken play at 7 p.m. on Root (they host Vancouver) and volleyball’s Apple Cup is from Seattle at the same time on Pac-12 Washington.

The real Apple Cup? The football game between fourth-ranked Washington and ranked-earlier-this-season WSU kicks at 1 p.m. Saturday (Fox), competing for eyeballs with seven other football games at the same time. They range from the Iron Bowl (No. 8 Alabama at Auburn starts at 12:30 p.m. on CBS) to another wild Big 12 game (BYU at No. 21 Oklahoma State is on ABC at 12:30 as well).

Luckily, the most-anticipated game Saturday will be long over by the time the Huskies and Cougars square off, as No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan square off at 9 a.m. on Fox.

The holiday weekend ends Sunday with just about every NFL game remaining on some Spokane station in its entirety, though, with the Seahawks already 0-1 this week – they had no chance last night and that was obvious in the first few minutes of the game – the day might just be perfectly suited for some sort of outside-the-house activity.

We have an idea. How about everyone goes Christmas shopping? We could use one of those new iPhones as a gift. When you are lugging around one that’s number is basically half of the current model, it might be time to make a change.

Just make sure you buy us one in black. To fit our mood. And the weekend.

•••

WSU: The Apple Cup is always fun, even if about 80% of the time anymore the folks wearing crimson sweatshirts head home unhappy. But that wasn’t the case in 2021, Jake Dickert’s first Apple Cup as a head coach. Greg Woods talked with the Cougar coach about that game and what has changed since. … The rivalry has roots throughout the Evergreen State. David Oriard delves into the relationship between a trio of former Spokane high school teammates and friends who appeared on opposite sides of the changing matchup. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, we can pass along Jon Wilner’s thoughts on the conference’s awards once again, as they appear in the S-R. … Who you have tonight? You rooting for Oregon, soon to be in the Big Ten? Or Oregon State, like WSU, still a member in good standing of the Pac-12? As far as money goes, the Ducks are the choice in that as a UO win could go a long way to ensuring whomever wins the Pac-12 title game ends up in the playoffs. And brings millions into the conference coffers. Have to pay those out-the-door debts somehow. … The Mountain rivalry plays out one last Pac-12 time Saturday, with Colorado and Utah meeting with little but pride on the line. … It’s been a long, tough journey for one USC player but there is a light shining brightly at the end of the tunnel. … Arizona is the heavy favorite tomorrow, and rightfully so, but how far is Arizona State from challenging at the same level? … In basketball news, third-ranked Arizona battled No. 21 Michigan State down to the wire before spurting to a 74-68 win in the end. … USC topped Seton Hall. … Washington is 3-2 and, as one might expect, has some ups and some downs. … Utah is still trying to lock into some things five games into the season. … Another weapon emerged for UCLA in Hawaii. … Former Mt. Spokane star Jayda Noble is healthy again for the Washington women. … Colorado remains perfect. … Finally, Stanford’s soccer team needs one more win to take a trip to the College Cup.

Gonzaga: The men accomplished a lot in Hawaii, though the main goal, winning the Maui Invitational title, went out the door early. Jim Meehan looks back at the three games and how it sets up the Zags for the next stretch. … The women are in Houston to play three games over the weekend. The locale is important as it is the hometown of fifth-year seniors Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong. Greg Lee has a preview of their three-day trip.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the best story today is out of Bozeman and delves into basketball coach Matt Logie’s journey from Mercer Island High to Montana State. The key stop in-between might just have been at Whitworth. … Northern Arizona has extended its reach to Africa in basketball recruiting.

Seahawks: Dave Boling left Hawaii for that? Heck, we pity any one of you who carved out some time away from the dinner table to watch. It was disappointing. And instructive, as Dave points out in his column. The gap between San Francisco and Seattle seems a lot more than 680 miles wide. … Yes, the 31-13 decision looks bad. But let’s delve a bit deeper and discover it’s, oh, darn, even worse. The Hawks have lost four consecutive times to the 49ers. Combined score? It’s 120-56. And San Francisco has a young, cheap quarterback in Brock Purdy, who is not only exceptional but also allows the 49ers to spend lots of money in other places. The Hawks have Geno Smith, who gutted it out last night but certainly wasn’t 100%. … He was also sacked six times last night. … There are always grades. And things to learn. … Accountability is a word losing teams like to throw around. … Riq Woolen wasn’t great and then was benched, though afterward it was attributed to a lingering injury.

Kraken: Due to a new injury, Seattle has welcomed back a backup goaltender.

•••

• One thing we try to do on Thanksgiving is lock down what everyone wants for Christmas. We considered peace on Earth but realized our credit limit was too low. Then we pivoted to taking everyone on another trip but, alas, ditto. We settled on McDonald’s gift certificates for all. Of course, that was decided after everyone left but it’s the thought that counts, right? Until later …