Andrej Jakimvoski’s big first half carries Washington State past Utah Tech in easy win

Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski scored 20 points in a nonconference game against Utah Tech in Pullman on Friday. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

PULLMAN – Andrej Jakimovski made quick work of Utah Tech on Friday.

Washington State’s junior forward drained four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the first half as the Cougars built a big early lead and cruised past the Trailblazers 93-53 in nonconference play.

Jakimovski scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half as WSU jumped to an 18-point lead. Jakimovski finished 6 of 13 from the floor, including 5 of 8 on 3s .

WSU (4-1) closed the first half by scoring the final 18 points to go up 45-27. Utah Tech (2-3) missed its final 13 shots of the opening half and the first 3 minutes of the second before getting a field goal.

WSU freshman Myles Rice scored in double figures for the fourth time, adding 18 points. WSU’s Jaylen Wells scored a career-best 16, including four 3-pointers, and Rueben Chinyelu had a career-high 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Noah Gonsalves and Beon Riley had 11 points apiece for Utah Tech.

WSU will host Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Monday.