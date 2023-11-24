Canucks pull away in third period, send Kraken to defeat

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Joey Daccord made 22 saves, but the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals for a 5-1 victory at Climate Pledge Arena that saw Brandon Tanev leave early with a lower-body injury.

The Kraken set themselves up for a two-goal comeback, their first of the year, when Tye Kartye scored his first goal in exactly a month late in Friday’s second period. But instead of closing the gap, they allowed an insurance goal to Vancouver’s Sam Lafferty, who tipped a shot past Daccord to make it 3-1.

After Vancouver tacked on two more, Seattle alternate captain Yanni Gourde dropped the gloves briefly with Teddy Blueger, riling up the crowd just before the end of the game.

The Kraken (8-9-5) spent eight minutes of the first period on the power play and did everything but score — not in the complimentary sense. To kick things off, Seattle was outshot 3-0 on its own man advantage and gave up two short-handed breakaways. Daccord made a kick save on Dakota Joshua, but Blueger went around him to make it 1-0 Canucks.

On the second Seattle power play, Matty Beniers appeared to tie the game. The play was challenged by the Vancouver bench, ruled offside and the Kraken had a first-period goal disallowed in back-to-back games.

Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers — known to this building after his January open-ice hit left Beniers with a concussion and knocked him out of the All-Star Game — high-sticked Jordan Eberle and drew blood, handing the Kraken a double minor to work with. They failed to capitalize.

“It’s awful, on all of our parts,” defenseman Vince Dunn said. “If we’re not going to score goals, we need to create momentum and be making the right plays.”

Brock Boeser nearly made it 2-0 with Daccord sprawled out on his belly. Jamie Oleksiak kept Boeser from getting too close and kept the deficit small.

Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander and Tanev were on a high-speed collision course and met at center ice, where Hoglander blasted Tanev with a hard and legal shoulder-to-shoulder hit. Tanev’s stick shot high into the air and was abandoned where it fell, as Tanev had to be helped back to the bench by linesman Ryan Gibbons.

Tanev’s foot didn’t appear to get caught underneath him as it did when he was injured during the Kraken’s season opener, an injury that cost him just over a month’s worth of games. He remained on the bench in visible pain, rocking back and forth. He didn’t take another shift during the first period. He skated around before the second period began, then headed back down the tunnel.

“He came out just to test it at the start of the period, but he wasn’t able to go,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “I’ll have more of an update once we’re able to evaluate him tomorrow.”

Linesman Gibbons, who came over to check on Tanev after the first period, has local ties. He played for the Seattle Thunderbirds from 2002-06, serving as an alternate captain his last two seasons. He worked his first NHL game in 2015, six seasons after his pro career ended.

The Kraken exited the first intermission fired up and came at Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (23 saves) in waves. They outshot the Canucks 8-0 before Vancouver got its first shot through to Daccord nearly eight minutes in.

Vancouver survived and pushed its lead to two goals. Joshua, who was stopped on the short-handed breakaway earlier, banged in a rebound.

“Something’s not working right at home right now and we need to figure it out,” Dunn said.

The Canucks’ power play (29.7%) had dropped a few spots to fourth in the league since the Kraken played them six days previously. Seattle won that game, 4-3. The Vancouver power play was still dangerous, of course, and Seattle had to be good to stop a chance late in the second period.

Kartye scored his third of the season with two and a half minutes left in the second period. Dunn got the only assist.

“He’s fought the puck a little bit,” Hakstol said. “His effort’s been really good all the way though. He’s been a physical presence, he’s been good on the forecheck.

“After playing more minutes two nights ago…getting more minutes and a little more opportunity, he looked comfortable. It was nice to see him get one – that was a big goal for us. That gave us an opportunity to get back in the hockey game.”

The previous two nights, for the first time all season, the Kraken didn’t have a losing record, courtesy of Wednesday’s 7-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks. That confident start wasn’t replicated and the almost casual energy didn’t carry over.

“Our execution wasn’t good enough,” Hakstol said. “We had too many guys below the bar tonight, and that’s the bottom line.

“Both individually and collectively, this is not a part-time league. It’s a full 60-minute league.”