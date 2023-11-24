In separate talks, Qatar and Egypt negotiated for release of Thai hostages

By Sui-Lee Wee, </p><p>Edward Wong </p><p>and Yara Bayoumy New York Times

As part of a separately negotiated deal, Hamas on Friday released Thai hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the 13 Israeli hostages who were freed.

In a statement, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said that 12 hostages were released but added that the names and genders of the hostages were unknown . The government of Qatar, which helped mediate the hostage negotiations, said 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino were freed. Twenty-six Thais were kidnapped and 39 were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel.

Qatar began the effort for release of Thai captives in a separate mediation channel with Hamas after the Thai foreign minister visited Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 31, according to two officials briefed on the talks. The Egyptians, who initially received the hostages Friday, also helped, they said. The United States did not play a role in these negotiations.

The talks were kept separate from the ones on Israeli and dual-nationality hostages, primarily women and children. The Thai hostages were all men, one of the officials said, and Hamas has generally been resistant to releasing adult male hostages.

The released Thais were transported to Hatzerim Air Force Base in southern Israel, the foreign ministry said. From there, they were expected to go to Shamir Medical Center, where they would meet with Thai Embassy officials and remain under medical supervision for 48 hours without access to outsiders.

Outside of Israel and the Palestinian territories, Thailand has suffered the heaviest toll in the war. Thailand is the largest source of foreign farm labor in Israel; more than 30,000 people from impoverished, rural regions were working in Israel’s agricultural sector before the attack, with thousands more in the country without authorization.

“I am very happy, and I really hope that my husband is one of the people in this group,” said Suntharee Saelee, the wife of Gong Saelao, a 25-year-old avocado farmworker in Israel. “I don’t think I can sleep tonight because I’m excited and want to see more news on this.”

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of Thailand, who took office in August, has come under immense pressure to resolve the hostage crisis. On Oct. 31, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Parnpree Bhahiddha-Nukara, traveled to Qatar and Egypt, whose governments have helped broker the release, to coordinate efforts on behalf of the Thai hostages. In Doha, he also met with the foreign minister of Iran, a major backer of Hamas, who was visiting Qatar at that time.

A day after Parnpree left for Qatar, Srettha told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in a telephone call to take care of Thai workers because they were not part of the conflict and had helped contribute to Israel’s development.

The Thai government thanked those involved in securing the release of these hostages, including the governments of Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Iran and Malaysia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the foreign ministry said.

On Oct. 26, Thailand dispatched a delegation made up of its Muslim minorities to Tehran, Iran, to hold talks with Hamas in a bid to secure the hostages’ release. Areepen Uttarasin, a lead negotiator, told reporters that he had stressed the innocence of Thai citizens.

“They assured me that they were taking good care of them, but they couldn’t tell me the release date,” he said. “They were waiting for the right time.”

After the talks, Areepen said the Hamas interlocutors “acknowledged our concerns because they know that Thailand has offered kindness and benefits to the Muslim community.”

“They respect Thailand,” he said.