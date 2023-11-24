Israel has history of lopsided prisoner swaps

By Aaron Boxerman New York Times

About one Israeli hostage in the Gaza Strip will be released for every three Palestinian prisoners freed under the cease-fire deal approved by Israel and Hamas, a ratio that has angered some families of those abducted from Israel to Gaza.

Under a deal announced this week, about 50 women and minors held in Gaza will be exchanged for about 150 Palestinian women and minors in Israeli jails during a temporary pause in fighting.

Hamas killed 1,200 people and abducted about 240 in Israel during the surprise attack on Oct. 7, according to Israeli authorities. Hamas officials have said one of the objectives of the attack was to win the release of some of the thousands of Palestinians jailed in Israel, many of them accused of violence against Israeli soldiers and civilians. Many Palestinians say such violence is legitimate resistance to Israel’s decadeslong occupation of the West Bank and repeated military campaigns in Gaza.

Israeli governments have long been determined to bring back captured civilians and soldiers – even at steep costs. The terms of prisoner swaps have often prompted fierce criticism domestically, much as the latest hostage release deal did within Israel’s governing coalition.

Here are some of the most significant prisoner swaps in Israel’s history:

2011: Israel released more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for a lone Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, who was captured by Hamas in Gaza in 2006. The decision followed years of campaigning by Shalit’s family for his freedom. One Palestinian freed in the deal, Yahya Sinwar, eventually became Hamas’ leader in Gaza and, according to Israeli officials, a mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks.

2003: Lebanese militant group Hezbollah exchanged a kidnapped former Israeli colonel and the bodies of three Israeli soldiers killed during a cross-border raid for more than 400 prisoners held in Israel and nearly 60 bodies.

1985: The Israeli government traded more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners – including some convicted of perpetrating or masterminding attacks on Israelis – for three Israeli soldiers captured during the first Lebanon war. Some of those released eventually became senior militant leaders, including Ziad al-Nakhaleh, current head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.