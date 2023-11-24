Miss Manners: This office chair comes with a ‘subservient’ setting

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I was at a dinner party where the hostess, a paralegal at a local law firm, was telling us about a conversation she had in her office with one of the partners. The actual point of the story became secondary to our conversation when she set the stage with, “When he sat down, I made sure to lower my chair so that I sat lower than him.”

The other four women in the room were stunned. We pressed her on this, and she was surprised at our reaction.

I understand that you would want to be at eye level with someone during an important conversation, but physically sublimating yourself to your boss seems extreme. Is this normal office etiquette of which I am simply unaware?

GENTLE READER: Not in this country – or century. And previous centuries did not have such easily adjustable chairs.

In other cultures, bowing to lower yourself in front of someone of higher social standing (a high-status person or an elder) is considered polite. But America was founded with the idea that we are all created equal.

So unless this woman’s boss is quite literally of such low stature that he requires a seat adjustment in order to be seen at eye level, Miss Manners is inclined to share your stunned reaction.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: My husband and I separated 17 years ago. We never got divorced and probably never will. He lives in the Midwest and I live on the West Coast.

Over the years, we have maintained a decent relationship. He stays with me when he visits his sons and family nearby, and his visits now are several months at a time.

My dilemma is how to introduce him to people. Other than close friends and family, everyone thinks I am divorced.

I cannot use “ex-husband” because he’s not (and also because he doesn’t like that title). I don’t want to use “friend” because that is misleading. What is the proper term to use?

GENTLE READER: How about the vague “former husband,” as referencing your formerly having lived together as husband and wife?

Miss Manners cautions you, however, that any future husbands will no doubt prefer you change his status to “ex.”

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am a middle-aged woman who still gets together with some friends from college several times a year. Due to our inside jokes and reminiscing, we do not include husbands or other family members.

At our last two outings, one woman brought a friend of hers whom no one knew. This woman dominated the conversation, steering it back to her outspoken religious beliefs. In short, it wasn’t the fun, relaxing evening we had planned.

Our friend who brought this guest is oblivious. Is there a polite way to discourage this type of unwanted visitor at our dinners?

GENTLE READER: You may try: “Let’s just keep it to the college friends, since we hate to bore outsiders with our chatter. Maybe you two will be able to talk more freely elsewhere, without us getting in the way.”

