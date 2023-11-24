On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
6 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
Basketball, college women
11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama ESPN+
1 p.m.: Utah Valley at Idaho ESPN+
Football, college
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ABC
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Louisiana State ESPN
9 a.m.: Houston at Central Florida FS1
9 a.m.: Navy at Southern Methodist ESPN2
9 a.m.: Troy at Southern Mississippi ESPNU
9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ball State CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse CW
Noon: Colorado at Utah Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Oklahoma State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1
12:30 p.m.: Liberty at UTEP CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at App. State ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: James Madison at Coastal Carolina ESPN2
1 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Fox 28
4 p.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor FS1
4:30 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC
4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Cincinnati ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at South Florida ESPNU
5 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State Fox 28
6 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State FS1
Soccer, MLS playoffs
2:30 p.m.: Columbus at Orlando AppleTV
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cincinnati AppleTV
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM
10 a.m.: DIII playoffs: Whitworth at Wartburg 1230-AM
11 a.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change