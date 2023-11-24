The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

6 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

Basketball, college women

11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama ESPN+

1 p.m.: Utah Valley at Idaho ESPN+

Football, college

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ABC

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Louisiana State ESPN

9 a.m.: Houston at Central Florida FS1

9 a.m.: Navy at Southern Methodist ESPN2

9 a.m.: Troy at Southern Mississippi ESPNU

9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ball State CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse CW

Noon: Colorado at Utah Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS

12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Oklahoma State ABC

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1

12:30 p.m.: Liberty at UTEP CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at App. State ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: James Madison at Coastal Carolina ESPN2

1 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Fox 28

4 p.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor FS1

4:30 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC

4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Cincinnati ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at South Florida ESPNU

5 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State Fox 28

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State FS1

Soccer, MLS playoffs

2:30 p.m.: Columbus at Orlando AppleTV

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cincinnati AppleTV

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM

10 a.m.: DIII playoffs: Whitworth at Wartburg 1230-AM

11 a.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change