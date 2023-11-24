Sean Combs accused of sexual assault by a second woman

By Matt Stevens New York Times

Producer and music mogul Sean Combs was accused of raping a woman in 1991 in a lawsuit she filed Thursday, a week after he settled a suit that accused him of raping and physically abusing Cassie, an R&B singer once signed to his label.

In the latest lawsuit, the plaintiff, Joi Dickerson-Neal, accused Combs of drugging her during an evening out in New York when she was on a break from Syracuse University, where she was a student. She was eventually driven to a place Combs was staying, where he raped her and recorded the encounter on video, according to the lawsuit.

“Combs’ conduct forever changed the trajectory of her career, denying her what might have been a lucrative and successful career in the music industry,” the lawsuit said of Dickerson-Neal.

The lawsuit was filed in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan shortly before this week’s deadline for the Adult Survivors Act, a state law that allowed people who were sexually abused to file claims even after the statute of limitations had expired.

Records kept by the state court system show that a third woman attempted to file a lawsuit against Combs under the Adult Survivors Act this week but that the suit was “returned for correction.” A lawyer listed for the anonymous plaintiff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nathalie Moar, a spokesperson for Combs, who is known as Diddy and Puff Daddy, said he “completely denied and rejected” the claims of misconduct.

“He recognizes this as a money grab,” Moar said in a statement. “Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit.”

In her 22-page complaint, Dickerson-Neal, who had appeared briefly with Combs in a music video, said she suffered emotional trauma and clinical depression after being assaulted and at one point filed police reports in New York and New Jersey. It was not clear precisely where or when any reports were filed.

When she later encountered Combs at a party, according to the lawsuit, he “got down on his knees” and insisted “that he wanted her to believe him when he said he did not do what she was saying.”

Dickerson-Neal said in her court papers that she had decided to come forward after reading about the lawsuit filed against Combs this month by R&B singer Cassie.

The parties reached a settlement one day after Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape and of physical abuse over about a decade.

Several cases have been filed against powerful men under the Adult Survivors Act in recent weeks, including Steven Tyler of Aerosmith; Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses; music executive L.A. Reid; Neil Portnow, the former head of the organization behind the Grammy Awards; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; and photographer Terry Richardson.

In a statement Friday, lawyers for Dickerson-Neal said their client had “courageously” come forward “in an effort to hold Mr. Combs to account.” but declined to comment further.

