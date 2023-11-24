Trevon Blassingame’s overtime layup helps Idaho beat UC San Diego 73-70

From staff reports

SEATTLE — Trevon Blassingame’s layup with 22 seconds left put Idaho ahead for good in a 73-70 overtime win against UC San Diego at the Redhawk Center.

Blassingame’s basket put the Vandals (3-3) ahead 70-69. D’Angelo Minnis hit a pair of free throws and Julius Mims added one more free throw down the stretch to help Idaho hang onto the lead in nonconference play.

Franic Nwaokorie hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left to give the Tritons (4-1) a 69-68 lead before Blassingame’s heroics.

UC San Diego’s Bryce Pope forced overtime with a layup as time expired to tie the game at 64.

Mims scored a team-high 17 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Minnis scored 15 points, and Blassingame and Quinn Decker added 12 points each.

Nwaokorie and Pope led the Tritons with 18 points each.

Idaho returns home to play Denver at 6 p.m. Wednesday.