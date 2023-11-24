Washington State volleyball sweeps rival Washington

From staff reports

PULLMAN — Washington State volleyball ended its Pac-12 Conference schedule with a three-set win against rival Washington.

Magda Jehlarova had 11 kills in the Cougars’ 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 win.

Washington State (24-7, 14-6 Pac-12) finished third in the conference.

Arizona State could tie Washington State’s conference record with a win Saturday at Arizona, but the Cougars defeated the Sun Devils in five sets on Wednesday.

May Pertofsky had 14 kills for Washington (16-15, 7-13).

WSU will now wait for its opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The brackets will be revealed at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.