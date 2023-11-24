Wyoming angler travels far for Flathead Lake tribal tournament to reconnect with boyhood friend

Flathead Lake in northwest Montana is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi in the Lower 48 states, with more than 200 square miles of water and 185 miles of shoreline. (Larry Mayer/Billings Gazette)

By Brett French Billings Gazette

Prizes are awarded for the most fish, the largest and smallest fish, with prize categories broken up by age and including a women’s only class. There are also tagged fish that if caught provide prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000. A complete list of rules and prizes can be found online at mackdays.com, along with information on where and how to fish, lake trout recipes and even sportsmanship. There are also videos with tips on fishing.

The tribe collects the tournament fish, which are filleted and vacuum sealed for sale, as well as distributed to tribal members and food banks, through the tribe’s Native Fish Keepers nonprofit corporation. Proceeds from the sales, which also include whitefish, help fund the program.

The first Mack Days tournament was held in fall 2002. Since then, there have been two events every year. The tournament has removed more than 767,700 lake trout, also known as mackinaw, hence the tournament’s name. Spring events bring in more fish because there are more competitors.

Mack Days is sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes as a way to reduce the number of lake trout in Flathead Lake to lessen competition with native species like bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout. The tribe also gillnets lake trout to more efficiently reduce their population.

BILLINGS – Driving 10 hours across almost two states to go fishing, and then fishing 62 days in a row, may seem a bit extreme to some.

But for Riverton, Wyoming, angler David Myers, his participation in the 2023 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament has been one of the best parts of his newly acquired status as a retiree.

“I just like Mack Days,” Myers said. “The people up here are really nice. I like coming up and camping.”

His dedication to hooking lake trout earned him the top spot in this year’s tournament – 1,423 lake trout, a fall record. His 18-day average was more than 61.61 fish a day.

“That was never my goal, to win it,” Myers said.

Friends

“He’s a heck of a fisherman, I’ll tell you that,” his longtime fishing buddy Bob Stewart said.

Stewart, who was often jigging on the opposite side of the same boat, finished the tournament in fourth place with 980 lake trout.

Their secret: “If you jig it, they will come,” Stewart said, as well as get up early and stay out late – often 10 to 14 hours on the water.

“I like jigging,” Myers said, whether it’s from a boat or through the ice.

“He’s got the twitch” this year, Stewart said of his friend, that special feel for how to make a jig alluringly dance.

Myers also concocts his own bait. He doesn’t know if it helps or not, but his success is hard to argue with.

School chums

The two men have been fishing together for most of their lives. They grew up in the small town of Evergreen, northeast of Kalispell. Their school was so close to Spring Creek they could fish it at lunch time, often bringing commodity cheese or corn in their pockets to bait the hooks.

“We pretty much grew up at each other’s house,” Stewart said.

When they would get in trouble at one house, they’d go to the other.

After graduating high school in the 1970s, even though their paths diverged, they managed to stay in touch over the intervening 40-plus years, always getting together to fish. Now they are both retired at age 65. Before this year, it was difficult to align their busy schedules.

“This is the first time we’re both retired, so we can fish it like it needs to be fished,” Stewart said of the tournament.

Strategy

Since winning Mack Days is all about fish numbers, not their size, Myers said the biggest lake trout he’s landed was about 8 to 10 pounds.

“There are a lot of small lake trout out there,” Myers said, adding he can hit a spot after other anglers and catch those smaller fish.

All of the top competitors are fishing long and hard. Many are tossing lures in toward the shallows. As the Mack Days website noted, in the fall “lake trout spawn on offshore shoals, drop-offs, ledges, or steep slopes, and points near islands or the shoreline” where they will concentrate.

Anglers casting lures will check in at tournament headquarters with two coolers of about 40 to 55 larger fish, said Cynthia Benson, a Natural Resources Division fisheries specialist for the tribe. Anglers jigging will check in with one-half to three-quarters of a cooler but about 40 to 80 fish.

In the fall, Myers targets the southern end of the 197-square-mile water body. In the spring, the north end is more productive.

“Nobody gives up their secrets, and everybody has their own favorite spots, which everyone knows,” Myers said.

Fishing continuous days in the tournament can be difficult, since the weather in the Flathead Valley is known to be fickle in the fall and spring. One week this fall was particularly cold, with a photo showing Myers’ 16.5-foot Crestliner boat covered by a blanket of snow on a gray day. But he’s had worse weather in the spring.

“When things don’t go right, we throw a temper tantrum,” Stewart said.

Myers’ wife’s hands got so cold on one outing this fall that when a fish hit her lure the force pulled the rod out of her hands. Myers tied on a treble hook to another rod and was able to retrieve it from the lake’s depths.

Benefits

Myers listed several things he likes about the Mack Days tournaments.

“It doesn’t cost anything, and you make enough to pay for your fuel and camping,” he said. “You’re getting paid to do what you like.”

Myers sometimes catches bass and whitefish when aiming for lake trout, so occasionally he will keep a fish for dinner.

“I like it boiled or steamed,” he said. “I just throw the fillets in salt water or chicken buillon.

“The fish out of here are really good. Their meat is really red because of the mysis shrimp they eat.”

Benson said the tournament, and the tribes’ lake trout suppression program, is costly but important for the native species.

“I remember when I was in grade school my dad used to fish the lake with a neighbor, and the day they caught their first lake trout is still etched in my mind because they talked about it so much,” she wrote in an email. “That was in the early ’60s probably. They knew the lake trout were out there but had never caught one. From that time on they caught them repeatedly. Tribal people, and I am sure others, depended on fish for a food source in the winter.

“Adeline Mathias, a tribal elder, told me before I started this job of when she was a young girl and the lake was frozen they would walk out from Dayton to Wild Horse (Island), cut holes in the ice and catch huge bull trout to use as food. She said they were so big that sometimes they would have to chop the holes bigger to get the fish out. Those two things remind me all of the time of the importance of native species everywhere, and how we need to take care of them before they are gone.”