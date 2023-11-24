Yakima woman has cooked and distributed 5,300 meals for those in need

By Santiago Ochoa Yakima Herald-Republic

Laurie Rader pulls up to Miller Park in Yakima in her Mazda 6 with a Green Bay Packers hat visible from the rear window. She brings the car to a stop slowly, so as to not jostle the gallons of juice and hot coffee sitting in her back seat.

When she steps out of her car, she sees a growing line of homeless people organized near the rear of her car.

“It’s the Green Bay lady,” one person shouts.

Like she has two times a week for the last two years, Rader stops at the park to hand out food she collected, cooked and packaged for those experiencing homelessness.

Rader, a Wisconsin native, has spent much of her life in Yakima. She’s worked in schools throughout the city, teaching at places like West Park Christian Academy, Hoover Elementary and different preschools.

For the last few years, she’s been on disability due to mobility and chronic pain issues. It was during this time Laurie got the idea to cook food for the city’s homeless community.

“There is this little deck out here,” Rader said motioning to an area outside her apartment window. “I used to sit out here with my coffee and I would see all these homeless people. One day I got the idea, and I thought ‘Well, I go to the food bank. You know, I wonder if I could get stuff for them from there and cook for them.’”

Rader said around that time, she met Dave Hanson through a church gathering. He’s the director of the Yakima Food Pantry at the Vineyard Church downtown.

After speaking with him about her idea to feed more homeless people and meeting them where they’re at, rather than having them walk to a building, Rader said he offered her access to most of the food she’d need.

“It was like God lined it all up,” Rader said. “I had the idea, I met the guy who runs the Vineyard. I hadn’t been to my old church in years but for some reason, I got a bulletin on my phone that he was going to speak there, so I went and I talked to him. He said ‘Laurie, if you want to feed the homeless, I’ll give you all the food you want.’ Well of course they didn’t give me everything but they’re giving me quite a bit.”

In October 2021, Rader started cooking and handing out food. She started out feeding 15-20 people twice a week. Two years later, that number has grown to nearly 70.

Sourcing food

While she gets much of her food from the nearby food pantry, Rader has sourced anything from condiments to whole hams from anyone willing to give.

As she’s introduced more people to her cause and efforts, Rader has found many people who are willing to either donate money or provide help with cooking and distributing food.

She said one woman donates $50 monthly while her dentist donated 72 toothbrushes, tubes of toothpaste and boxes of dental floss last year to distribute. Her physical therapist allowed her to leave a box for collection in their office year-round. When the Sea Galley closed, Rader was able to get the remaining stock of steak sauce, Heinz 57, mustard, tea bags and bread buns.

While Rader works with what she has, she tries to tailor her meals around the time of year. During the warmer months, Rader said she cooks refreshing foods like pasta salads. When it starts getting cold out, she switches to heartier and warming meals like chilis, stews and casseroles.

“And it’s all always a balanced meal,” Rader said. “They always get a fruit, they always get vegetables, meat for protein and things like rice or pasta for carbs. In the winter, I also do coffee or hot chocolate and I always have an option for another drink like juice.”

As she’s begun to meet more people and gotten to know them better, Rader said she’s also learned about their dietary restrictions, and makes meals they can eat.

She’s even gone as far as to bring dog food with her so people don’t have to share their meal with their pet, something she’d noticed some did.

Apartment setup

Rader runs her entire operation out of her apartment near downtown Yakima. Stacks of food, blankets and other supplies she hands out to people are set up in the corners of her living room.

During a recent visit, a blue IKEA bag filled with Doritos was waiting for Thanksgiving. Three whole hams and two turkeys were defrosting in her fridge, along with multiple gallon bags of mashed potatoes.

Like she’s done the last two years, Rader is planning to spend her Thanksgiving cooking and distributing food to homeless people.

She said said last year, a friend invited her to spend Thanksgiving with his family. She passed on the offer, saying she planned to spend the day cooking and delivering food.

Her friend asked why couldn’t make the food the next day.

“I said, ‘You know what, the homeless will know what day it is,’” Strader said. “I think it’s important that they get fed a Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving. I have bigger plates for Thanksgiving because I am going to make everything. Mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffing, rolls, corn, turkey, ham and a pumpkin dessert.”

5,300 meals

Since starting two years ago, Rader has streamlined her operation. She makes notecards for her recipes so she can quickly cook for large numbers and over time has strengthened her relationship with different church groups who help raise money for food and who sometimes collect food for her.

On cooking days, she’ll have one or two volunteers help her. Though her kitchen is small, she’s managed to clear up counter space by putting away anything that isn’t essential to her operation. There’s no coffee maker or tin of coffee on the counter, for example. Her coat closet has been taken over by hundreds of cans of soup, meat, vegetables and fruits like cranberries.

Rader keeps a calendar on her desk where she tracks donations she’s received so she can send thank you cards later, the number of people she serves and expenses for food and items she sometimes buys to give away like blankets and clothes.

At the end of every week, she tallies the number of people she’s served. In the last week, she hit 5,300 meals served.

“I fed the 5,000 like it says in the Bible,” Rader said, referencing a story in the Gospel of Matthew where Jesus turned five loaves of bread and two fish into enough food to feed 5,000 people.

When asked what motivated her to get started and to keep going, Rader’s answer was simple.

“I’m very much a Christian,” she said. “And then when I moved here, I started seeing the need from the homeless and so it all kind of clicked.”