100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A standoff between a cougar and a buck didn’t end the way you might think

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Lizzie McCourt had an “exciting experience,” to say the least, while on her motor mail-carrying route outside of Republic.

A big buck deer leaped from a high bank on the side of the road and landed on the opposite side of the road.

The truly exciting part is what happened next.

A “huge cougar made a spring from the bank above” and passed right over her radiator. The cougar landed just about where the deer had just leaped.

As she watched, the deer jumped across the nearby creek, and the cougar attempted to follow. But the cougar misjudged its leap, and was unable to clear the bank.

“Hanging by its front claws, he scrambled up and regained his balance,” a correspondent reported. “The deer made its escape.”

This occurred only a half-mile from the aptly named Cougar Bridge.

From the civic affairs beat: A letter to the editor in The Spokesman-Review took on what the writer called Spokane’s “narrow-minded bigotry – a priest-ridden, or rather, church-ridden community..”

The writer was defending a Spokane civic leader who had been subject to vitriol over an address he had made to a civic group in which he joked that “wine, women and song might be an aid to business.”

“Notice in Tuesday’s Spokesman-Review with what avidity this watch dog of Spokane, the organized church and its whelps, with bared teeth and guttural growls, attacked Dr. Hindley for his timely remarks,” the writer said. “… Spokane, even in the so-called wide-open days, was a moral and peaceful city, to many of us even more so than now, and there is no danger whatsoever of it becoming a modern Sodom.”