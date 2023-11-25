A Grip on Sports: One last full Saturday football charge into the breach for the doomed Pac-12, though ironically, the real villain, USC, has the week off

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There are two words we are associating with today. “One last.” Yep, they are perfect to highlight this Saturday. As in: One last … full weekend of college football. Or, one last … Apple Cup as a conference matchup. One last … Pac-12 game as remember the conference of our youth. Or even, one last … chance to get ticked off at those who had a hand in the demise.

• There are a lot of culprits, aren’t they? Including the folks wearing purple (or maybe black) today in Husky Stadium. We can’t do more than just rage against the dying of the conference’s light, but Washington’s opponent this afternoon has a chance to do more than that.

A chance to take intellectual anger and turn it into physical expression. Legally.

Which, paradoxically, considering how the team that hits harder usually wins college football games, should be a worry for Cougar fans.

Emotion can only take an underdog so far. It can lead to a great start – or to mistakes of aggression that turn into an early deficit. To win today against the fourth-ranked Huskies, Washington State needs to not only play with more passion but with more control as well. Fly around sure, but stay in your lanes. Trying to do too much is a recipe for failure.

Washington is a more than two touchdown favorite. The Cougars need a win to ensure they end their season in a bowl game. The Apple Cup always carries with it baggage, especially when WSU treks across the mountains, but this one is a steamer trunk packed to its seams, with the top about to pop off at any moment.

Washington’s challenge is simple. One last time weather the Cougars’ early storm of emotion, wait for them to punch themselves out. And then strike. Hard. Often. Methodically.

The visitors’ challenges are more numerous. They are deficient in many areas – hence the 5-6 record and the spread – and one last time need to punch above their weight in most matchups. The offensive line has to play better than its best. The secondary needs to execute. Cameron Ward needs to be precise, sure, but more importantly decisive. The middle of the defense has to be aggressive without over-pursuing.

Expect the Huskies to give WSU a big dose of Dillon Johnson, if his foot is healthy, and then, after a whole flurry of body blows, attack over the top with Michael Penix searching for Rome Odunze and his buddies. Expect the Cougars to do whatever they can, which might be more than usual against the nation’s fourth-ranked team.

There have been upsets in the series, being played on last time as a conference game. But if that were to happen today, it might just top them all. Not by sheer point spread. That’s a construct based on financial considerations. No, based on the mismatch, the weight of the stakes and the influence of the future.

We don’t believe it will happen. In fact, we would give a blowout about an 85% chance. But we’ll watch. And continue to watch even if there is a car-crash nature to what’s happening.

After all, we have to. One last time.

OK, on to the results from Friday and to today’s final weekend of Pac-12 football …

• Colorado at Utah (noon, Pac-12 Networks): No one is quite sure who the Utes will have at quarterback. Or who Colorado will play at the game’s most-important position. Welcome to the final Pac-12 game for the last two schools to join the conference. This contest is more about next year than the current one.

• No. 18 Notre Dame at Stanford (4, Pac-12 Networks): A couple of notes from this nonconference game are interesting. The Cardinal are trying to win its first home game of the season, the only school in the nation with that distinction. And this will be the final football broadcast for the Pac-12 Networks. We’re sure the Notre Dame faithful throughout the Midwest spent the week figuring out where the heck they could watch the darn game.

• California at UCLA (7:30, ESPN): The final conference meeting between the two UC schools. In the Rose Bowl. With ESPN in the house. Pretty much sums up the last weekend. Now, if the Bruins can figure out a way dominate the Bears, only for the officials to make a late mistake that causes Chip Kelly to lose, that would be such a perfect ending for the conference. And his tenure in L.A.

