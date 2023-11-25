Derek Chauvin Is Stabbed in Federal Prison, Minnesota Attorney General Says

Glenn Thrush and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd during a 2020 arrest that set off a wave of protests, was stabbed at a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, according to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate at the Tucson prison was stabbed at 12:30 p.m., though the agency’s statement did not identify Chauvin, 47, by name. No other inmates or prison staff were injured, and the situation was quickly contained, according to the people familiar with the situation.

Emergency medical technicians “initiated lifesaving measures” before transporting the inmate to a local hospital “for further treatment and evaluation,” bureau officials wrote. No details were immediately available on his condition, but one of the people with knowledge of the incident said that Chauvin survived the attack.

Ellison, who oversaw Chauvin’s prosecution, condemned the attack. “I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” Ellison said in a statement. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”

Chauvin was serving a sentence of just over two decades in federal prison after he was convicted of state murder charges and a federal charge of violating the constitutional rights of Floyd. Chauvin’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

Chauvin, who is white, had knelt on Floyd, who was Black, for 9 1/2 minutes in May 2020 as Floyd lay handcuffed, face down, on a South Minneapolis street corner. The killing of Floyd, 46, was captured on video by a teenager, and the footage ricocheted around the world while people were isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The killing set off the largest protests of a generation, against police violence and racism, and led to a high-profile, televised trial in which Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2021. Three other officers who were at the scene where Floyd was killed were also later convicted of violating Floyd’s rights.

Chauvin had sought to appeal his conviction, but as recently as this past week, the Supreme Court had rejected his efforts.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.