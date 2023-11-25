Former Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev waived by Sacremento Kings

It’s been an eventful month for Filip Petrusev, not so much on the basketball court but with several uniform changes.

The former Gonzaga forward is on the move again with reports that he’ll be waived by the Sacramento Kings and he’s expected to join Olympiacos, a Euroleague power in Piraeus, Greece.

Petrusev signed a contract in July with the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted the 6-foot-11 Serbian native with the 50th pick of the 2021 draft. He played overseas for two years before joining the 76ers roster.

Petrusev made his NBA debut with Philly in a 3-minute stint against Portland on Oct. 29. Just two days later, Petrusev was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers along with James Harden as part of a seven-player swap that included multiple draft picks. Within 24 hours, Petrusev was traded to Sacramento, temporarily joining former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis.

Petrusev made two appearances for the Kings, scoring his first three NBA points in 6-plus minutes Monday against New Orleans. He also played in one game with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate.

The 23-year-old Petrusev’s next stop is expected to be Olympiacos, according to Eurohoops.net. Before making the NBA with the 76ers, Petrusev played in 56 Euroleague games with Crvena Zvezda, based in his hometown of Belgrade, and Anadolu Efes in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Kings will pay Petrusev nearly $560,000.

Petrusev averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds as a sophomore while earning West Coast Conference player of the year honors. He opted to leave Gonzaga to begin his pro career with Mega Soccerbet in Serbia.

Former Zag standout Nigel Williams-Goss is in the second season of his second stint with Olympiacos. He’s averaging 10.7 points and 2.5 assists in Euroleague contests. Ex-Zag Kyle Wiltjer played for Olympiacos in 2017-18.

Hachimura sidelined following nasal surgery

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, a former Gonzaga standout, will be sidelined for at least one week after surgery Friday to repair a nasal fracture.

Hachimura didn’t accompany the Lakers on their four-game road trip, which began Saturday against Cleveland. He was hurt in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Dallas.

The 6-foot-8 forward previously missed four games with a concussion.

Hachimura, who signed a three-year, $51-million contract in July, was a key performer in the Lakers’ playoff run the Western Conference Finals. He’s averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23.3 minutes this season.