Man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for stabbing resident’s caregiver in downtown Spokane

A 29-year-old man was sentenced earlier this month to nearly three years in prison after stabbing a man last year at a downtown Spokane apartment building.

James Speelman IV pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault Nov. 14. During the same hearing, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward sentenced Speelman to 33 months behind bars.

The assault happened Feb. 5, 2022, when Speelman got into an argumentwith a caregiver for a resident at Avondale Court apartments, 229 W. Second Ave., according to court documents.

The caregiver, Ryan Casto, walked away as the argument intensified, according to several witnesses in documents. Speelman then grabbed Casto and punched him, witnesses told police.

One witness told investigators that Speelman said multiple times before the stabbing that he would stab Casto.

Speelman stabbed Casto in the stomach, head and ear, documents say.

Speelman was initially charged with first-degree assault.

He entered a plea to three of the four assault charges earlier this month, documents say. The plea allowed Speelman to plead guilty to lesser charges to avoid conviction for first-degree assault .

Speelman must undergo an evaluation for mental health treatment and will serve 18 months of community custody when he’s released from prison.