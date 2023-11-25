Michigan State hires Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as head football coach

Creg Stephenson Tribune News Service

Michigan State has hired Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as its new head football coach, the school announced Saturday.

The Spartans, who fired Mel Tucker for off-field reasons on Sept. 27, finished their season with a 42-0 loss to Penn State on Friday night. Michigan State went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl in 2021, but is just 9-15 the last two seasons.

The 44-year-old Smith is 34-35 in six seasons at Oregon State, but is 18-7 the last two years. The Beavers lost 31-7 to in-state rival Oregon on Friday night to complete an 8-4 regular season.

“Today is an exciting day for Michigan State,” athletics director Alan Haller said. “Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He’s been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what’s required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game’s most successful coaches.”

Smith played quarterback at Oregon State from 1998-2001, and was Most Valuable Player of the 2001 Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame. He has spent his entire coaching career in the West, having also served as offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach at Washington, Boise State, Montana and Idaho.

However, Oregon State has seen the Pac-12 dissolve around it in recent months, with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington leaving after this season for the Big Ten, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State departing for the Big 12 and California and Stanford headed to the ACC. That left only Oregon State and Washington State without a future conference home.

Smith expressed his “deepest gratitude” to Oregon State players, fans and coaches and the people of Corvallis via social media later Saturday:

Michigan State hiring Smith creates an opening at Oregon State and leaves four other FBS vacancies: Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Boise State and San Diego State. Mississippi State is said to be targeting Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for its opening.