Police seek information on hit-and-run rollover crash in Northwest Spokane

Spokane police is asking for the public’s help in locating a car involved in a hit-and-run rollover crash Saturday in northwest Spokane.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on North Ash Street and West Everett Avenue and resulted in the victim’s vehicle rolling, according to a Spokane police news release.

At least one person in the victim’s vehicle was taken to the hospital, police said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2013-16 Nissan Altima, which fled the scene and likely has front-end damage.

Investigators are asking the public for information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to email a Major Crimes Unit collision investigator at phtaylor@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2023-20233320.