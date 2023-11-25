Rasmus Ekström scores twice, sets record; Spokane Chiefs trounce Victoria Royals 8-1

Rasmus Ekström was a late addition to the Spokane Chiefs’ roster this season, joining the team on Nov. 2 after the second-round pick in the 2023 CHL import draft signed his scholarship and development agreement in late October.

The 19-year-old hasn’t wasted any time catching up with his teammates.

Ekström scored a pair of second-period goals in a space of 13 seconds and the Chiefs trounced the Victoria Royals 8-1 in a Western Hockey League game at the Arena on Saturday.

It was a Chiefs franchise record for fastest consecutive goals by one player.

“He’s around the net all the time,” Chiefs coach Ryan Smith said of Ekström.

“He’s had a couple go in, and tonight he had those two back to back. It’s always nice to set a record.”

Conner Roulette added his 17th goal of the season and Dawson Cowan made 34 saves.

Victoria was playing its third game in four days on a U.S. road trip.

“We’ve had a couple of rough starts the last couple games for us, down after the first,” Smith said. “We talked about that before (the game) and we managed to come out of the first up and playing pretty well. So, starts like that, and ends the right way. It’s a good night.”

Spokane (9-10-2-0) had several good chances early, forcing Victoria goalie Jayden Kraus to be sharp from the jump.

Midway through the first period, Coco Anderson broke into the Royals’ zone on a 2-on-1 with Carter Streek. The 17-year-old gave a head fake then snapped a wrist shot high glove side past Kraus for the game’s first goal and his second of the season.

🚨 YOU GO COCO 🚨



Coco Armstrong opens the scoring at 9:25 with help from Carter Streek!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/XGsAle4Kz0 — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) November 26, 2023

Victoria’s Justin Kipkie was whistled for interference with 90 seconds to go in the first period and the Chiefs took full advantage of the extra skater.

Left alone at the left point, Roulette collected a pass from Brayden Crampton, skated to the top of the circle and snapped it past Kraus to make it 2-0 after one period.

A bad defensive breakdown early in the second by the Chiefs led to a 3-on-1, and Kipkie feathered a pass to Reggie Newman, who skated through the slot, deked Cowan and lifted a backhander over the sprawled netminder, and Victoria (13-10-0-2) made it a one-goal game five minutes into the second period.

The Chiefs restored the two-goal lead with 8½ minutes left in the period as Owen Martin picked up a loose puck along the right-wing wall and snapped it past Kraus short side for his sixth goal of the season.

The home team opened it up late in the period. On the power play, Chase Harrington tipped a rebound out to Ekström, who made no mistake from the left-wing dot.

“I was just trying to shoot as fast as possible,” Ekström said. “When I get a puck, I just want to get it to the net.”

Just 13 second later, the pair combined again. Ekström tipped home a cross-crease pass from Harrington to make it 5-1 after two periods.

“That back-door play was a nice play by Bertholet to (Harrington) and then Harry to (Ekstrom), so it was a nice combination,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we can find a little chemistry between some of those guys.”

TWO GOALS IN 13 SECONDS FOR RASMUS EKSTROM!@spokanechiefs pic.twitter.com/YVPKVtSdpq — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 26, 2023

“I was just trying to hit a goal,” Ekström said. “Just drive to the net. If I get a pass like that, it should be a goal.”

Ben Bonni sprung Streek on a breakaway early in the third period and he beat Kraus glove side to make it 6-1. Cole Wadsworth made it 7-1 just 45 seconds later, tipping in Lukáš Král’s shot from the right dot, for his third of the season.

Spokane capped the scoring with 2½ minutes left on a power-play goal by Wadsworth.