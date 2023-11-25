Seahawks notebook: Riq Woolen will return to starting role vs. Cowboys

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – It looked maybe like a benching when the Seahawks replaced right cornerback Riq Woolen after the first three defensive series of Thursday night’s 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Especially when Woolen continued to see action on special teams.

Coach Pete Carroll reiterated Friday that Woolen was replaced by Michael Jackson for the final three quarters of the game because he was struggling with a shoulder injury.

Woolen was on the injury report with the shoulder issue Monday and Tuesday but was listed as a full participant Wednesday and was not given a game status declaration, indicating the team felt he was healthy to play.

Carroll said that changed after watching Woolen early in the game.

“He didn’t have enough time in the week to show that he can go ahead and take the hits and do the things he needed to do,” Carroll said. “He had his shoulder in a harness and all. We went into the game wanting to see if he was feeling comfortable and made the call that I thought would be better for him not to finish under the circumstances. Mike was ready to go. Mike is a really good ballplayer, and we popped him in there and he did fine.”

Woolen played every snap of Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Rams and met the media afterward with no mention of a shoulder injury. Carroll said, when asked when the shoulder issue crept up, “He had a shoulder that was bothering him last week.”

Carroll emphasized that the job is still Woolen’s when asked if Woolen will start Thursday against Dallas.

Woolen did not record an official stat in 26 snaps against the 49ers.

Jackson played the final 40 defensive snaps and was credited with two tackles.

Lucas to practice and could start

Carroll said second-year right tackle Abe Lucas (Washington State) will practice fully this week with an eye toward playing against the Cowboys. Lucas has not played since the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Rams due to a lingering knee injury.

“The plan is he’ll be going with the (first team) and getting his work, and we’ll see if he can sustain through the week,” Carroll said.

“We’ll make the call later on in the week and see if he can go. That’s a real positive for us.”

Veteran Jason Peters started the 49ers game at right tackle, as he had the Rams game Sunday. He departed Thursday with a shoulder stinger late in the first half.

“It was a stinger that he had and apparently, it’s seeming like it’s clearing up already, so it’s a good sign,” Carroll said.

Carroll says Smith OK

Carroll said after the game that he did not think the elbow/triceps injury Geno Smith suffered against the Rams affected his play against the 49ers. He also said Smith was fine after limping off with an apparent ankle issue following a sack in the second half. Smith was not examined in the blue medical tent and did not miss a snap.

“As far as we can tell, it seems to be OK,” Carroll said.

Still, the game was another struggle for Smith, who did not throw a TD pass for the third time this season. The 180 yards was his fourth-lowest total of the year.

His passer rating of 70.0 was his third lowest of the season and brought his season rating down to 88.2 from 100.9 in 2022.

“It’s been hard,” Carroll said. “It’s been harder on him. I think it was smoother last year for him. He did a fantastic job of playing this week under the circumstances. If he was a little bit off here or there it’s understandable for what he overcame. I thought he did a great job to overcome and be out there competing with us and for us.

“We need to help him. I always say that, because it’s not just one guy, it’s everybody working together. Being precise and on point and come through and make the play and make the block to help him out.”

Clark victim of QB numbers game

The one surprise among the six inactive players to get the game day roster down to the maximum of 48 was the inclusion of veteran rush end Frank Clark.

Clark had played in the previous four games after signing with the Seahawks in late October, on the field for 108 snaps in those contests, including 31 against the Rams on Sunday.

Carroll said the team had to make Clark inactive as part of a numbers crunch that occurred when they had to elevate quarterback Brett Rypien off the practice squad to add depth at that spot because concern for Smith’s health.

The Seahawks have used Dre’Mont Jones as an end. They also went heavy with their nickel and dime packages, with at least five defensive backs on the field for all but six of 66 snaps.

No word on running back Walker

The Seahawks hope to get second-year running back Kenneth Walker III back for the Dallas game after he sat out against the 49ers with a strained oblique injury.

Carroll said it was too soon to tell.

“He’s not going to be able to do a lot this week (in practice),” Carroll said. “We’re going to wait until the end of the week to see where he is. Hope that he’ll get a chance to play, but we won’t know until the latter part of the week.”

Zach Charbonnet got the start and played 49 of a possible 56 snaps with 47 yards on 14 carries. DeeJay Dallas played seven snaps in the passing-down role.

Walker’s absence meant that rookie Kenny McIntosh was active for the first time, filling the No. 3 running back spot on the depth chart. McIntosh did not get an offensive snap, although he did play three on special teams.