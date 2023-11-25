State football: Wilbur-Creston-Keller advances to State 1B title game; Northwest Christian falls to Okanogan

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school football state semifinal games from Eastern Washington.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 66, Mossyrock 22: Junior quarterback Kallen Maioho completed 8 of 9 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns and the Wildcats (12-0) defeated the Vikings (10-2) in a State 1B semifinal at Lions Field in Moses Lake.

Junior RB Preston Michel had 22 carries for 132 yards with three TDs and added four receptions for 77 yards and a score. Senior RB Kalub Dreger rushed for 110 yards on 14 carries with four scores, and added two TD catches for 97 yards.

The Wildcats face Liberty Bell in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at Husky Stadium.

Okanogan 21, Northwest Christian 0: The third-seeded Crusaders (11-1) fell to the No. 2 Bulldogs (12-0) in a State 2B semifinal at Apple Bowl in Wenatchee.