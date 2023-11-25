Two injured in Coeur d’Alene apartment shooting, 20-year-old arrested

A 20-year-old Post Falls man is accused of shooting several times through an apartment door, striking two people at an early Saturday morning party near Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.

Elijah Hocking fled the scene and was later arrested at a residence in the 4300 block of North Royal Street, according to a Coeur d’Alene police news release.

Officers responded at about 5:30 a.m. to an apartment complex at West Hanley Avenue and West Voltaire Lane for a reported medical call, police said. Officers learned at the scene a man fired multiple times through the front door of the apartment, injuring two people inside.

Earlier in the morning, several people inside the apartment were having a party after spending time at the downtown bars, the release said. At one point, one of the males, later identified as Hocking, displayed a handgun.

Police said Hocking was pushed out of the apartment. Once outside, Hocking fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department personnel provided medical attention to the two people who had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hocking for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling.

SWAT personnel were called to the Royal Street residence and took Hocking into custody without incident.

Hocking was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building.