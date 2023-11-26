100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: Jail conditions were considered unfit even back in 1923, and there was a new mineral discovery at Bunker Hill in Kellogg

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Seven of the Okanogan County rum-runners pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay fines of $500 apiece. The eighth, Archie Peck, pleaded guilty and was fined $250. All were also sentenced to six-month jail terms, but the sentences were suspended.

“When hardy, robust young men openly defy the laws of the country, it is a pretty bad proposition,” said the judge in Okanogan. “… I will not give each prisoner the full limit in prison because of prison conditions here.”

The prosecutor had recommended “that jail sentences be suspended, because of lack of jail facilities and improper sanitary conditions.”

The prisoners had been sleeping on concrete floors, and guards had to be posted at all times “because of the ease with which criminals can make their escape.”

From the mining beat: A new discovery of “fine ore” was reported at the Bunker Hill & Sullivan Mine at Kellogg.

“It holds promise of operations continuing indefinitely on the same scale we are now going,” the mine manager said. “… The grade and the character are such that we feel the Bunker Hill & Sullivan Mine is as important as ever in its long history.”

Also on this date

1791: The first U.S. Cabinet meeting is held at George Washington’s home in Philadelphia. Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Attorney General Edmund Randolph attend.

1945: Charlie “Bird” Parker leads a recording session for the Savoy label marketed as the “greatest Jazz session ever” with musicians Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.