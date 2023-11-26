NFL Locals: Samson Ebukam, Gardner Minshew help put Colts in playoff position

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Gardner Minshew (Washington State), Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington) and the Indianapolis Colts have worked their way into playoff position.

The Colts came off their bye week and beat the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Buccaneers were driving with a chance to tie late in the fourth quarter when Ebukam strip -sacked QB Baker Mayfield to clinch the win.

Ebukam finished with four tackles and two sacks, bringing his season sack total to six, a career high.

Minshew completed 24 of 41 attempts for 251 yards and an interception. He scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to build the Colts’ lead to 17-3.

The Colts (6-5), winners of three straight, are second place in the AFC South and seventh place in the AFC – the last wildcard spot. They have a favorable remaining schedule with 4 of 6 teams below .500.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) made a statement against his old team and NFC South rival.

The Atlanta linebacker had six tackles (two for loss) and a pass defense during a 24-15 win over the visiting New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons (5-6) took over first place in the NFC South.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) came back from an ankle injury for the Los Angeles Rams, but didn’t factor much during a 37-14 win over the host Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Kupp appeared to tweak his ankle again early in the game but came back to catch three passes for 18 yards.

The Rams focused on running back Kyren Williams and tight end Tyler Higbee in the passing game, each with two touchdown catches.

Arizona safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had seven tackles (five solo) and a pass defense.

• Jaylen Watson (WSU) had two tackles and a pass defense for the Kansas City Chiefs during a 31-17 win over the host Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU) had two tackles for the Carolina Panthers during a 17-10 loss against the host Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.