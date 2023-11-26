Rasmus Ekström scores go-ahead goal in third, visiting Spokane Chiefs down Portland 5-2

PORTLAND – Rasmus Ekström scored his third goal in two games to break a third-period tie and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Portland Winterhawks 5-2 in a Western Hockey League game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

Dawson Cowan made 34 saves and the Chiefs penalty kill went six for six.

The Chiefs (10-10-2-0) trailed 2-1 entering the third period. With just under 13 minutes remaining Spokane defenseman Saige Weinstein collected a cross-ice pass from Coco Armstrong and fired a wrist shot past Portland goalie Justen Maric.

Just 31 seconds later, Ekström gathered a loose puck along the right wall in the neutral zone, skated into the offensive zone and sent a long wrister past the stunned goalie for his fifth goal of the season. Ekström scored two goals in Saturday’s home win over Victoria.

Portland (15-7-0-1) lifted its goalie with roughly two minutes remaining, but it resulted in another Spokane goal. Ty Cheveldayoff poked a loose puck at the blue line to Berkly Catton, who fed Conner Roulette for his 18th goal of the season.

The Chiefs added one more goal – credited to Cowan – when a long rebound got past two Portland skaters, left the offensive zone and slid the length of the ice into the Winterhawks open net.

Catton gave the visitors an early lead midway through the first period, taking a pass from Chase Bertholet in the high slot and snapping it past Maric high glove side for his 14th goal of the season.

The lead didn’t last long.

Just after play resumed, Weinstein blocked a shot from the point by Luke Schelter but lost the puck in his skates. Ryan Miller gathered it in the high slot and sent a wrist shot past Cowan to tie it up just 23 seconds after Catton’s goal.

It was Miller’s first WHL goal in his 12th game.

Miller made it 2-1 with just more than two minutes left in the period. The 16-year-old was the trailer on a four-on-two rush , took a drop pass from Schelter and ripped it past a screened Cowan for the lead.

The Chiefs host Saskatoon Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at the Arena.