Man suspected of killing his younger sister in Medical Lake

A man is suspected of shooting and killing his younger sister Sunday afternoon on a street in Medical Lake and later shot himself in what the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is describing as an attempted murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of North Prentis Street at 4:40 p.m. to a report of an injured girl lying in the street. Initial information indicated she had been approached by her older brother when witnesses heard gunshots, followed by a Ford Mustang speeding away from the area. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was identified by the Medical Lake School District as sixth-grade student Lily Stolworthy.

About 20 minutes later, the Mustang was found along the 7200 block of North Graham Road with a shattered window and an unresponsive man slumped in the seat with a pistol in his hand. The man was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Monday morning.