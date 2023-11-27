Locally: Hannah Dederick of Mead wins five medals at Parapan-American Games

From local and wire services

Hannah Dederick of Mead had a performance for the ages at the Parapan-American Games, winning five medals at the event which concluded Saturday in Santiago, Chile.

She was one of three local athletes to win medals in wheelchair racing. Phillip Croft of Spokane won three medals and Robert Hunt of Colbert won two.

Dederick, who celebrated her 21st birthday during the event, won the gold medal in the 100m and 1,500m T54 (wheelchair racing), and the 400m T53-54.

She also took home the silver medal in the 800m T53-54 and the bronze in the universal 4x100m relay.

“I loved it, I was like, ‘this is amazing.’ I get to experience an individual celebration and a team celebration. It was amazing and I hope to do it again someday,” Dederick said.

Croft, 24, won the silver medal in the Men’s T53 400-meter race, the bronze medal in the Men’s T53 100-meter race, and bronze in the Men’s T54 5000 meters.

Hunt, 33, took the silver medal the Men’s T53 100 meters and bronze in the Men’s T53 400-meter race.

The T54 classification is for athletes with spinal cord injuries and T53 has similar qualifications.

Awards

The Greater Spokane League has announced the fall winners of the NECA/IBEW GSL Award.

The National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are proud to present the 23rd annual recognition of these scholar athletes from each of the 16 GSL schools.

The NECA/IBEW 2023 Fall GSL Athletes are:

Central Valley: Sofia Morales, slowpitch softball, and Daniel Imes, football;

Cheney: Joy Assonken, volleyball, and Alex Hubbard, football;

Clarkston: Eloise Teasley, soccer, and Ian Moore, football;

East Valley: Alexis Griswold, soccer, and Brayden Windhorst, football;

Ferris: Mary Johnson, slowpitch softball, and Peyton Lemmon, cross country;

Gonzaga Prep: Kaitlin Kelly, cross country, and Preston Yim, football;

Lewis & Clark: Emily Foster, cross country, and Thomas Balestrino, football;

Mead: Brielle Wilson, volleyball, and Kyle Larsen, cross country;

Mt. Spokane: Breanna Koscielski, soccer, and Ben Joireman, football;

North Central: Sam Downey, volleyball, and Seth Bromley, football;

Pullman: Poppy Edge, swimming, and Caleb Northcroft, football;

Ridgeline: Emma Myers, softball, and Nico Cisneros, cross country;

Rogers: Malak Fakhreddin, volleyball, and Daniel Rodriguez Villarreal, cross country;

Shadle Park: Abi Sanchez, volleyball, and Abe Little, cross country;

University: Lindsey Church, cross country, and Nick Franklin, cross country;

West Valley: Genesis Willis, soccer, and Derek Esvelt, cross country;

Cross country

Mt. Spokane grad Kahea Figueira earned All-American status at the NAIA National Cross Country Meet, held in Vancouver, Washington, on Nov. 17, helping College of Idaho capture the women’s national championship for the first time.

Figueira placed seventh overall with a time of 21:46.5 in the 6k race. College of Idaho runners placed 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 51st to win with a team total of 68 points.

Figueira, a junior, earned her second All-American finish.

She is the daughter of Mt. Spokane boys coach Danny Figueira.