President Joe Biden to visit Denver, Pueblo during rescheduled Colorado trip this week

By Lauren Penington The Denver Post

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has rescheduled his Colorado trip and will arrive in the state for a two-day visit Tuesday, marking his second trip to Colorado this year, the White House announced over the weekend.

The trip, part of his administration’s “Investing in America” tour, was originally scheduled for Oct. 15, but the visit was postponed just hours before departure so the president could attend national security meetings regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden is expected to participate in a campaign reception Tuesday in Denver before heading down to Pueblo’s CS Wind factory Wednesday – the location of his originally planned visit in October and the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.

During his visit to the factory, Biden plans to deliver remarks on how his administration’s economic policies are mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing and creating jobs across the country, particularly under the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House said in a statement.

Pueblo is in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who narrowly won re-election last year and will face re-election again in 2024.

In August, around the one-year anniversary of the law, Boebert called the Inflation Reduction Act a “massive failure” and has worked to repeal it.

According to data from the White House, since Biden took office in 2021, companies have announced more than $5 billion in clean energy and manufacturing investments in Colorado, and outside groups estimate the Inflation Reduction Act has created 3,500 jobs in the state since it was signed last year.

Biden’s trip to Colorado this week will be his fifth visit to the state since taking office in 2021.