Spokane Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Spokane Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan is congratulated by teammates after beating the Victoria Royals 8-1 on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at the Spokane Arena. (Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs)

From media reports

The Western Hockey League announced Monday that Spokane Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan was named WHL goaltender of the week for the week ending Nov. 26.

The 18-year-old went 2-1-0-0 last week with a 2.00 goals-against average and .942 save percentage, but it’s his offensive output that has the league talking.

Cowan capped off his week by registering a goal and assist to go along with 34 saves in a 5-2 win over the nationally ranked Portland Winterhawks on Sunday.

Midway through the third period, Cowan started the breakout himself by feeding Chase Bertholet, who found Rasmus Ekstrom for the game-winning goal.

In the final minute of play, a shot glanced off Cowan and fluttered down the ice and into the Winterhawks’ empty net. The play marks the 10th goalie goal in WHL history. The most recent previous goalie goal in the league was by former Chief Lukas Parik in 2020.

Cowan, a Warren, Manitoba product, kicked off the week saving 29 of 32 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Nov. 22.

Cowan and the Chiefs bounced back in his next start in a dominant 8-1 win over the Victoria Royals. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder made 24 saves en route to capturing third star of the night.

Now in his second full WHL season, Cowan is ranked 12th in the league with a .921 save percentage with a 3.06 goals-against average and 5-6-1-0 record.

Spokane (10-10-2-0) is on a two-game win streak and is 5-5-0-0 over the past 10 matches.

The Chiefs are preparing for a three-game homestand against the Saskatoon Blades on Nov. 29, the league-leading Prince George Cougars on Dec. 2 and the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 3.