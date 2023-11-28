Heisman Watch: Oregon’s Nix leads while UW’s Penix loses ground as race enters final weekend

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Heisman Trophy voting began Monday and, unfortunately, an outsized portion of the 900-plus voters might cast their ballots before conference title games this weekend.

One reason for the early voting: The No. 2 betting favorite isn’t competing.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has produced a stellar season – he leads the country with 40 touchdown passes – but the Tigers didn’t qualify for the SEC championship.

Any voters committed to Daniels might not wait to assess Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in their showdown Friday night in Las Vegas.

Don’t forget: Five of the Heisman’s six voting regions are based in the Eastern and Central time zones.

The Far West region stretches from the Dakotas to Hawaii, while the Southwest includes Missouri and Arkansas. LSU played all 12 games in the eastern half of the country.

If enough voters cast their ballots for Daniels before Friday night, Nix’s performance might not matter.

And what of Penix? He’s running far behind the leaders.

The latest odds published by BetMGM show Nix as the betting favorite (4-to-6), with Daniels close behind (6-to-5) and Penix a distant third (16-to-1).

It’s not clear that Penix can play well enough on the first Friday of December to make up the ground lost during a difficult November.

Here are how the Pac-12 favorites are faring:

1. Oregon QB Bo Nix

Last week: 2

Key stats: 189.8 passer rating, 37 touchdowns, two interceptions

Comment: Nix has made it look easy in November with 18 touchdowns and one interception, plus a 4-0 record and three blowout wins. He’s a lock to reach New York City for the ceremony and should claim the award with a first-rate game Friday night.

2. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Last week: 1

Key stats: 324.9 yards per game, 9.1 yards per attempt, 32 touchdowns

Comment: The Huskies keep winning while Penix continues to lose ground relative to Nix and Daniels. To be clear: He hasn’t played poorly. But the bar rises with each passing week, and his completion percentage in November (57.8) isn’t up to the standard set by the other front-runners.