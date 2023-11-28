Letters for Nov. 28, 2023

Americans grow weary of war

I have concerns for the Ukrainian people and for innocent Russians too. However, my opinion is shifting. I was in favor of the U.S. providing funding to Ukraine at the start of the war but at this point haven’t we done enough?

According to a report published in December by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the United States has sent nearly $50 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.S. Congress to appeal directly to lawmakers and the American people for more assistance.

It is good for us to back Ukraine against Russia to some degree but Zelenskyy has become shamelessly greedy.

He is demanding more and more money for a war that we have no obligation for.

According to a 2015 report by the Center for Immigration Studies, each refugee resettled in the U.S. cost taxpayers $64,370 in their first five years.

We are facing refugees coming into the U.S. via the southern border … the monetary stats are the same for them.

The U.S. has suffered monetary losses because of natural disasters that have not been paid for.

What is my point? What is the payback to the taxpayer for this outflow of funds? Do we keep funding refugees before helping our own citizens?

Sam Pangerl

Spokane

Criminal justice system

The recent Spokesman article by the L.A. professor about what we should do now that the new jail measure was defeated (“After Measure 1’s defeat, a roadmap to what happens now,” Nov. 21), should be answered by someone who worked in the criminal justice system for many years – me.

Obviously, some have forgotten the purpose of that system – to bring about justice for victims of crime.

The system was not developed for the defendant, although concern for offenders brought about many procedures that are supposed to assure a fair trial. The actual reason was to take the place of the biblical “eye for an eye” philosophy by having a system that replaced the need for revenge.

With all the changes aimed toward providing “services” for the defendants, the needs of the victim have been forgotten. The entire focus now, appears to be on the “offender.”

Apparently, also forgotten is another purpose of the “system” – to have a deterrent effect. That can only occur if those contemplating criminal behavior fear that if caught, they will have to suffer some unpleasant consequences, not be provided “services.”

What we must do is to use common sense, to understand that people have a natural tendency to do whatever they can get away with. That is why children have been given parents to teach them those lessons. It would be more effective to try to cause such a change in society than to offer “services” to those who offend knowing no responsibility will be imposed.

Unfortunately, this lesson is usually not learned until one becomes a victim.

Don Brockett

Spokane

Why not urge Democrats to control spending?

In his Nov. 15 letter, Mr. Otteson (“GOP lacks fiscal responsibility”) attempts to deflect attention from the dangers of Democrat deficits and irresponsible spending by blaming Republicans instead.

Is he pretending Democrats are proposing spending restraint in the current budget discussions? Republicans are. Is he suggesting Democrats have proposed any restraint in any of the last half-dozen or more similar showdowns? Republicans have. Is he forgetting Democrats needlessly passed a $2 trillion stimulus package all funded with borrowed money long after the pandemic? He attempts to blame Republicans alone for previous COVID relief, when obviously both parties, prudently or not, overwhelmingly supported that stimulus. Is he pretending Democrats did not recently pass a $1.2 trillion green energy subsidy bill disingenuously and misleadingly named the Inflation Reduction Act?

Is he denying Democrats are now pushing to borrow $1.7 trillion for student loan forgiveness? Is he suggesting Democrats have any concern about the level of their spending? Republicans do. Do Democrats even understand the connection between their deficits and inflation or do they even care?

I found it predictable that Mr. Otteson would claim Biden has reduced future deficits by $10 trillion without offering a single supporting fact.

Of course, the claim is silly, when in fact, the actual deficit is exploding. Interestingly, by making such a claim, he appears to suggest he is concerned about the debt. If so, why not write a letter to the editor urging Democrats to sit down with Republicans to stop the coming economic collapse?

David Barnes

Sandpoint