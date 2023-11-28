Literary Calendar

Author Event – Local teacher, naturalist and writer Jack Nisbet discusses his book “Miss Drake.” Sunday, 1-2 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Get Lit! Book Club – November’s book selection is “Spinning Tea Cups” by Alexandra Teague. This club meets the last Sunday of every month. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407.

Write Together – Bring a current project and favorite writing tools and prepare to hunker down and write. Local novelist Sharma Shields will write alongside and provide prompts and advice if needed. Monday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Free. (509) 444-5395.

Author Event – New York Times bestselling author Victoria Aveyard chats about Young Adult fantasy fiction, world-building, and the many novels she has written. Discussion is online, register to attendat libraryc.org/scld/35535. Tuesday, 4 p.m. Free.

Science and Nature Book Club – December’s book choice is “The Book of Eels” by Patrik Svensson. Those who have not read the book are still welcome to join. Group meets every first Tuesday of the month. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Auntie’s, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Speed Date a Few Books – Find great reads, speed-dating style. Come prepared to talk about a good book and a less good book. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Free. (509) 893-8320.

Well-Read Evening Book Club – December’s book is “Fortunes of Jaded Women” by Carolyn Huynh. The club meets on the first Thursday of each month. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Spokane Authors and Self-Publishers – Authors of all ages and various levels of accomplishment, from those published by NY houses, to writers just starting out. Network and learn about publishing and promotion. Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. (509) 327-1584.

Black Santa Stories and Songs – Read and sing with Black Santa. Saturday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Poetry Before Dark – Workshop catered to driven poets. EWU students will lead discussions about craft elements, style, and form. Saturday, noon-1:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.