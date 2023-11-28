Prep roundup: Caden Andreas leads Ridgeline boys basketball past Hanford, Kendall Wallace paces Clarkston over Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Ridgeline 80, Hanford 53: Caden Andreas scored 19 points, Tanner Allred added 13 and the Falcons beat the visitors in a season opener.

Jaxon Niemi led Hanford with 10 points.

Shadle Park 81, Asotin 49: Enoch Gathecha scored 21 points, Jacob Boston added 17 and the Highlanders beat the visiting Panthers in a season-opening game.

Deer Park 55, Connell 53: Davin Kemano scored 21 points, Cooper Rich added 10 points and the Stags beat the visiting Eagles in a season opening game. Kellen Riner scored 14 points for the Eagles.

Medical Lake 66, Valley Christian 48: Maverick Rasmussen scored 24 points and the Cardinals beat the visiting Panthers . Noah Burns scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for Valley Christian.

Girls basketball

Clarkston 60, Ridgeline 54: Kendall Wallace scored 14 points, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added 13 and the visiting Bantams beat the Falcons in a season-opening game.

Grace Sheridan scored 15 points for the Falcons.

Timberlake 48, West Valley 22: Lucy Simpson scored eight points and the visiting Tigers beat the Eagles .

Deer Park 73, Connell 12: Brooklyn Coe scored 16 points, Ashlan Bryant added 13 and the Stags beat the visiting Eagles in a season-opening game.